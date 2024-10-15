Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 15, 2024

Horizon Theatre brings City of Light to Atlanta with "Amélie": Atlanta’s Horizon Theatre blazed a trail with its acclaimed production of "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" at the beginning of the year. Now, the same creative team is making magic again, transporting local audiences to the City of Light. Horizon Theatre’s production of "Amélie" opened this month and runs through November 10th, bringing the acclaimed West End musical to Atlanta audiences as part of its landmark 40th season. Based on the Oscar-nominated 2001 film of the same name, "Amélie" centers on a quirky young Passion woman who sets out on a mission to spread love and kindness to those around her. Brought to life in a star-making performance by Audrey Tatou in the original film, the title character is here played by Atlanta favorite Anna Dvorak, who garnered a Suzi Bass Award nomination for Outstanding Principal Performer in a Musical for her work in "The Great Comet."



The Godfather of Soul's Tribute by His Daughter | "Papa DIDN’T Take No Mess" the musical: "Papa Didn’t Take No Mess" is a first-hand account of my dad on the road, in the studio, on stage, but most importantly at home being dad. I’ve toured with my dad for many years, worked at his radio stations, and even styled his hair on the road. Many stories have been told, but I have seen it ALL! Playing my father is Lawrence Flowers, an entertainment sensation in the world of music and theater. Lawrence is a Billboard top charting artist, Stellar and NAACP Image Award Winner! I’m excited to share my stories with the world as it hits the stage in this new musical written, produced, and directed by Jeremy E. Cormier. GET ON UP and come hear these stories told, co-written and produced by me, Deanna Brown Thomas portrayed on stage."



Mr. Manners talks decrypting the language of Gen-Z and whether parents should even try: Like all generations before them, Generations Z and Alpha (those who are 27 years and younger) often seem like they are speaking their own foreign language. But if good communication is key to connection and understanding, then having a knowledge of the younger generation’s slang can help us all get along better. It all starts with "I love that for you."



Shellane Brown, co-owner of Woodstone Bakery carves a halloween pumpkin cake: She won Halloween Wars in 2021, and is currently on Halloween Wars All-Stars.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment news: Olivia Rodrigo takes a tumble and Megan Thee Stallion has a documentary hitting Prime Video.