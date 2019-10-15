Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 15, 2019

Acworth haunt Folklore delivers a trilogy of terror: You’ve heard the rumors about the Georgia State Asylum, right? About how back in the late 1960s, illegal activities went on there…along with some very strange, unexplained phenomena? Well, now’s your chance to find out if the rumors are true…that is, if you’re brave enough to spend some time inside.

Asylum ’67 is an all-new addition to Folklore Haunted House, the famed Acworth walk-through Halloween attraction that draws crowds from across the state for a night of frightening fun. Asylum ’67 joins a pair of returning haunts at Folklore — The Manor, which takes visitors inside a decaying estate inhabited by some...shall we say...restless residents, and Chromophobia, a 3-D attraction set at Mardi Gras. All three haunts opened for the season on Friday, September 13th (of course they did…), and will remain open through November 2nd.

Folklore Haunted House is located at 5389 North Main Street in Acworth. General admission tickets — which cover all three haunted houses — cost $27 for Sunday through Friday nights, and $31 for Saturdays and Halloween night. RIP Admission (yes, you read that right — RIP, not VIP) offers access via a FAST PASS line, and costs $40 for Sundays through Fridays and $45 for Saturdays and Halloween.

You already know there’s nothing we love better than spending the morning inside a haunted attraction, screaming out heads off on live television and shedding some light on the twisted creatures that lurk inside. So, of course, we had to make a return trip to Folklore Haunted House this season. Click the video player above to check it out!

https://folklorehauntedhouse.com

"Between The World And Me" : It's an award-winning book written as a letter to the author's teenage son about racism in America. "Between The World And Me," is being brought to life in a stage adaptation with an all-star cast that includes Omar Dorsey! He stops by Good Day Atlanta along with J. Carter, and Erin White. "Between The World And Me" is Tuesday, October 22, at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Performances are at 3p.m. and 7:30p.m. For more information click here.

Chef Jernard Wells stops by with a Creole honey lemon salmon recipe: He's a co-hoost of "The Best Things I Ever Ate" on the cooking channel and lives right here in Georgia. Known as "The Chef Of Love" Jernard Wells is always cooking up new recipes to make everyones heart and taste buds happy. He stops by Good Day Atlanta with a lesson on how to cook Creole honey lemon salmon a dish he will be serving at the Georgia Seafood Festival taking place at The Battery Atlanta in November. For more information on Jernard Wells Click here. For today's recipe see below. For more on the Georgia Seafood Festival click here.

Creole Honey Lemon Recipe from Chef Jernard Wells:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sweet smoky paprika

1 tablespoon of Creole or Cajun Seasoning

3 Tablespoons Crack black pepper

2 tablespoon Honey

1 teaspoons Sea salt

1 teaspoon granulated garlic powder

4 fresh salmon fillets (4-6 oz)

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

2 sprigs thyme

2 lemons for juice

Cooking Instructions:

- Mix together the spices to create the honey Lemon seasoning.

- Brush the fillets on both sides with olive oil.Dredge the fillets in the seasoning. Use your fingers to rub excess seasoning on all sides of the fillets.

- Heat olive oil in a cast iron or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add a 1 tablespoon of butter to balance flavor.

- Add the fillets, then the spring of thyme and garlic. The thyme should sizzle! Cook the fillets 3-4 minutes until blackened.

- Carefully flip and cook another 3-4 minutes, while basting, until the fish can easily flake with a fork. Cooking times with vary depending on the size of your fillet. When finished, squeeze over the juice from a fresh lemon.

Pet of the day from FurKids Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Good Day Atlanta Skype celebrity releationship talk with Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine. For more information on Christal Jordan follow us on social media @enchantedpr .