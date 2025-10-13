Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct.13, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Oct. 13, 2025:

Face your fears at Paranoia Haunted House – Canton

We worked up the nerve to return to Paranoia, the popular haunted attraction in Canton. The walkthrough experience includes two terrifying haunts — Meltdown and Sanctum — both filled with new frights this Halloween season.

Meet the psychic medium redefining the spirit world

This Halloween, we’re introducing you to Tracy St. Croi, the psychic medium behind the hit show Haunted Road Trips — currently the #1 series on Binge. She’s taking the fear out of ghosts and helping people connect with the spirit world in a whole new way.

Entertainment headlines with April B

April B from the Flew Here Grew Here podcast stopped by with the latest in entertainment news.