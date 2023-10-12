Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 12, 2023

Here's what and who was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta.

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Osborne High School cardinals are having their best season in nearly 30 years. The team has won each of its first six games, and looks to keep the streak going tomorrow night against Cherokee.

Atlanta-based pastor and Christian influencer Kimberly Jones aka "Real Talk Kim": She's known by many for her no holds barred, straight-forward viral videos about all-things life is she's now opening up about her own failures and successes in her newest book titled "You Gotta Get Up."

Kelly Lovett, executive chef at Douceur de France, celebrates National Dessert Month: National Dessert Month is an annual designation observed in October. That's right, you literally have 31 days to indulge in dessert and justify it every time with, "It's National Dessert Month, why would I not be stuffing my face with cheesecake right now?" The best part of dessert is, there's a kind for everyone! Chef Kelly makes a Napoleon with layers of pastry cream and puff pastry.

Ati Willliams from Netflix's "Hack My Home": North Atlanta Home Show special guest Ati Williams has seen it all when it comes to renovations. A self-proclaimed "Renovation Ninja," she’s a licensed general contractor, designer, and the mastermind behind Honeycomb, one of the most respected design and construction firms in San Diego and Washington, D.C. On the show "Hack My Home," a team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families' homes in inventive ways.

Pinky Cole's new book "I Hope You Fail": Pinky Cole Hayes, renowned entrepreneur, 2023 TIME100 Next honoree, and founder of Slutty Vegan, is set to embark on a transformative book tour, taking her inspirational message to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. The tour, in promotion of her new book titled "I Hope You Fail" from HarperCollins Leadership, promises to be a remarkable journey of motivation and empowerment for students seeking to make their dreams a reality. Order your copy here.

Chadwick Boyd gives an easy gravy recipe: Rinsing mushrooms in water is faster than cleaning with a dry cloth and doesn’t expose them to water long enough to make a difference. Packing mushrooms in a pan and adding water is also a good thing. It causes the mushrooms to steam first, allowing their porous cells to close up quickly and release their liquids. This prevents them from absorbing fat so less oil or butter is needed and the mushroom flavor is more intense. This recipe is two recipes in one: dinner party worthy sautéed mushrooms and mushroom gravy.

Sautéed Mushroom Gravy:

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 pound mushrooms of any variety, washed, trimmed and thinly sliced or roughly chopped

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ cup water

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

⅓ cup finely chopped sweet onion

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2½ cups chicken, beef or vegetable broth

1½ teaspoons miso, low-sodium soy sauce, tamari or fish sauce

3 tablespoons heavy cream (optional)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped herbs (fresh thyme leaves, chives, parsley, rosemary)

Directions

1. Place the mushrooms and salt in a 12-inch skillet. Add the water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then turn the heat down slightly and let the water continue to boil until it is completely gone and the mushrooms just begin to brown, about 4 to 5 minutes.

2. Add the butter and olive oil and let melt for 1 minute. Stir to coat the mushrooms.

3. Add the onions and garlic and cook until they are soft, about 3 minutes. Stir occasionally.

4. Sprinkle the flour over the mushrooms. Stir well. Then, pour in the broth and stir again. Increase the heat to medium-high and simmer 8 to 10 minutes, or until thickened. Stir every few minutes.

5. Take off the heat. Stir in the miso, cream if using, pepper and herbs.

