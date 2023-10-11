Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 11, 2023

The 13th annual Angels of Life Hair & Fashion Show:

With more than $850,000 raised for the Georgia Transplant Foundation since 2011, a unique fashion show in Cobb County has already made a massive impact on countless lives across the state. But event organizers say they’re not finished yet…not even close.

The 13th annual Angels of Life Hair & Fashion Show is happening Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 5:30 p.m. at Cobb Galleria Centre, continuing a legacy of giving that began more than a decade ago. Founded by Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique owner Lester Crowell, the show is a fundraiser for the Georgia Transplant Foundation, and features more than 40 models and hundreds of items up for live and silent auction. Since 2011, the event has raised $850,313 for the foundation — and Crowell says the goal this year is to surpass a million dollars.

Crowell has a personal connection to the Georgia Transplant Foundation; the business owner has been the recipient of two heart transplants, the most recent of which was in 2010. Crowell says it was during his time in the hospital for that transplant that he came up with the idea for Angels of Life, wanting to find a way to give back and help others facing similar challenges. Now, during the fashion show, the stories of other transplant recipients are featured, giving attendees a first-hand look at how the money being raised saves lives.

Tickets for this year’s Angels of Life Hair & Fashion Show are available online now — and the event website also allows people to donate directly to fund various Georgia Transplant Foundation needs. Click here for more information.

We spent the morning at Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique in Marietta, chatting with Lester Crowell about the event and meeting the team of talented stylists who donate their time to make sure the models look perfect on the runway. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Henry Winkler memoir "Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond," set for release at the end of the month:

Henry Winkler may be one of the most recognizable screen actors of the last 50 years — but right now, the Emmy winner is feeling the butterflies of a beginner.

"This particular book – the adult writing about the adult and the growth to become – was scary," says Winkler. "My heart is in my throat! Because you don’t know how it’s going to be accepted."

Winkler is talking about his new memoir, "Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond," set for release at the end of the month. The book takes an in-depth look at the actor’s life and career.

"The book is about, ‘I was who I thought I should be, and I have learned to start the journey of becoming authentically who I am,’" says Winkler. "I’m still on that journey, but I’m getting closer."

Speaking of journeys, the actor and author is beginning the process of promoting the book, including a stop in Atlanta during the 32nd Edition of the Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta. Winkler will appear at an author talk on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the MJCCA.

Asked about appearing at the festival, Winkler says, "It’s a wonderful thing to be there and represent my autobiography and represent my heritage. My parents escaped Nazi Germany … I literally did not have a family, because they were all taken to the camps."

For more information on the Book Festival of the MJCCA (and Winkler’s event), click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with the screen icon.

Emmy Award-winning war journalist Jane Ferguson talks memoir "No Ordinary Assignment": Ferguson feels her memoir is helping change the landscape of reporting by championing the next generation of female journalists, helping them break through the male-dominated career field. Jane is doing a TED Talk in Atlanta on October 11 at the Woodruff Arts Center. Order "No Ordinary Assignment here.

Tammy Trenta, founder and CEO of Family Financial LLC, gives tips on how to introduce financial literacy to children: October is Financial Planning Month. Tammy Trenta gives the best way to introduce financial literacy to children.

Bea’s Bakery owners and husband and wife duo Lenny Rosenberg and Adaeze Nwanonyiri: They couple share their special recipes for decorated chocolate cupcakes, their special haunted gingerbread house, and pumpkin, bat, and ghost-shaped butter cookies. The iconic bakery has been a staple in Los Angeles since the 1960s. On Nov. 12 they debut their new baking show, "It’s a Sweet World" airing on Jewish Life TV which celebrates the best in sweets from around the world.

Keke Wyatt, talks brand-new original WE tv series, "Keke Wyatt's World": The six one-hour episodes follow R&B artist Keke Wyatt as she navigates her demanding singing career along with being a wife, daughter, diva, friend, and mother to 11 children. Having been in the music game for over a decade, Keke is ready to take her career in a new direction with her first new album in over six years while exploring challenges in love and as a mother. With a new baby added to her brood, Keke finds this new path far more difficult than ever before, unable to manage her way to super stardom the way her team would like. "Keke Wyatt’s World," will premiere Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m., with new episodes available on the popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Monday. Watch the trailer here.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Some big blockbuster hits will be in theaters before the year is up. A new trailer for "The Color Purple" has been released, and entertainment superstars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have films hitting theaters. Radio host Niecey Shaw tells us more.