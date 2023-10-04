Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 4, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Victor and Davina Calloway of Three Little Teepees: Victor and Davina Calloway of Three Little Teepees joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about creating the perfect sleepover.

DBA Barbecue and National Taco Day: It's National Taco Day and DBA Barbecue joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about their new Taco Happy Hour.

CHaRM Atlanta: We all know what to do with empty plastic bottles and cardboard boxes but how do you recycle items like tires, mattresses, Styrofoam and electronics? The Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM) is the answer. Paul Milliken spent the morning at CHARM.

National Bike or Walk to School Day: It's National Bike or Walk to School Day and some Douglasville students in the Tributary at New Manchester neighborhood got their pedals spinning this morning.

Jamie Berard from LEGO MASTERS: Jamie Berard from LEGO MASTERS joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about tomorrow night's episode where contestants will build pet-sized palaces for kittens.

Pet of the Day: Today's Pet of the Day grew up in a shelter, watching the other pets get adopted. Now, it's his turn. Detroit Piston is a 9-month-old terrier mix that is good with other kids and dogs. He is available from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.