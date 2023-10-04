Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 4, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

'Spooky sleepover' with Three Little TeePees

Metro Atlanta's Three Little Teepees are a company who wants to make all your sleepover dreams come true. The couple showed off one of their amazing set-ups to Good Day's Alyse Eady and explained how you can create your own version.

Celebrate National Taco Day with DBA Barbecue

DBA Barbecue is kicking off a brand new Taco Happy Hour to spice up your workweek with a Southern twist on the Mexican favorite. Owner Matt Coggin stops by the Good Day Kitchen to share what's on the menu with Joanne Feldman.

Recycling's a 'charm' at Atlanta facility

Atlanta's CHaRM is a drop-off facility for a long list of items, including Styrofoam, books, paint, chemicals, and more — things that generally end up in landfills.

National Bike or Walk to School Day

Douglasville kids got their pedals spinning Wednesday morning as part of National Bike or Walk to School Day.

Jamie Berard talks 'Lego Masters' season 4

'Lego Masters' is back and promising even more outrageous builds and the most coveted prize yet. Judge Jamie Berard chatted with Sharon Lawson about everything viewers can expect in the new season.

Good Day's Pets of the Day

Detroit Piston grew up in the shelter watching everyone else get adopted, now he's ready for his turn. Layla is a sweet girl who can be good with other dogs. Reba is reserved at first, but you can easily win her over.

