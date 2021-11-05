Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 5, 2021

Good Day Exclusive: Dolly Parton decks the halls of Dollywood:

If Dolly Parton strikes you as the kind of person that really loves the holiday season, that’s because she is.

"I’ve got trees in all of our rooms in all my houses scattered around, and I love dressing up for Christmas," laughs the country music icon, who — in an Atlanta exclusive — recently sat down for a virtual interview with Good Day Atlanta.

And nowhere is the entertainer’s love for Christmas more evident than at her Pigeon Forge theme park Dollywood. The park’s annual Smokey Mountain Christmas Festival returns Nov. 6, capping off the property’s 36th season.

"We have all the lights and all the great food and all the great music and all the wonderful shows. The families seem to love it. Every year we just grow and grow," says Parton. "We have, they tell me, over five million lights, and to me, it looks like a trillion! They start stringing those lights early."

And in just a few short years, crews will have a new place to cover in lights. Plans have been drawn up for a new resort at Dollywood, the first since 2015. Called Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, it’s currently scheduled for a 2023 opening

"It is very true, we’re working on it, and we’ll be doing a big special announcement and presentation for that," teases the Grammy winner. "We’re going to be building more resorts. This is the second one, and eventually, we hope to have a campground and some other special things."

Meanwhile, even with those millions of lights, the falling faux snow, and a full lineup of live performances, Dolly Parton says the true spirit of the season is captured in what happens behind all the glittering decorations.

"When you’re an artist, when you get in a position to do something good, you should. Because it makes you feel like you’re not just taking, but you’re giving back."

And the entertainer gives back regularly through her nonprofit Dollywood Foundation, and the global impact made by the foundation’s flagship program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

"We give books to children from the time they’re born. They get a book a month in the mail with their little name on it, and they get that so they can learn to read and love books," says Parton. "I started the Imagination Library because of my father. My daddy couldn’t read and write, and that was so crippling for him. He was embarrassed about that. So, I thought, I’m going to start a program and let my daddy be involved in it with me."

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has gifted more than 150 million books to children up to five years old since its inception in 1995. The singer-songwriter and accomplished actress also made headlines last year for her $1-million donation toward research for a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, with vaccines readily available, her holiday message to fans is one of unity.

"Just know you’re loved. God loves you. I love you. And we need to learn to love each other a little more, and we need to stop this great divide and we need to stop all this fussin’ and fightin’ and all this stuff we’re doing to tear ourselves down. We need to pull it together, and get to being better people."

Burgers With Buck heads to 1911 Biscuits and Burgers in Smyrna:

If you're heading down to Truist Park today to celebrate the World Champion Atlanta Braves, you know you're gonna get hungry, and you know the restaurants are going to be packed. As usual, Burgers with Buck has your back, just down the road in Smyrna. For more information on 1911 Biscuits and Burgers click here.

Jennifer Sears talks about her upcoming role in "Covenant:"

Covenant can be seen on AMC Network’s streaming platform ALLBLK. Sears plays the lead role of Trish, who was the most challenging character she has played in 16 years. Her character’s story titled "The Retribution," and airs Nov. 11 and Nov. 18.

Sears originally auditioned for another character but booked the role of Trish instead. With a mentality of you have to face the tough things, Sears let her faith take over and trusted God with her pain to able to play the role, working with an emotional counselor while on set to be able to act the horrific act one scene called for.

"Covenant," created by Kaye Singleton, is an anthology series that reimagines classic Bible stories as they would take place in the modern world—challenging viewers to examine how sacred lessons of faith and love fit into today’s society. Information on the streaming service AllBlk is here.

Falcons Director of Marketing Shannon Joyner talks Westside football:

The Westside Falcons Flag Football League is a nonprofit league funded entirely by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and allows youth from the Westside of Atlanta to play flag football at no cost. Nearly 30 associates from the Blank Family of Businesses participated as volunteer coaches for the Fall 2021 season. The League qualified for the National Tournament at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas by winning their division at the New Orleans Regional Tournament. Shannon Joyner has served as a volunteer coach for the league for two seasons. He is originally from Southwest Atlanta and grew up 10 minutes from the league. Click here for more information.

Director Justin Polk talks upcoming Vince Carter documentary:

"Legacy" explores the transformation of the NBA’s longest career athlete, Vince Carter, from dunking into history, playing through the pain, and evolving to create a legacy unlike any player before him. He has been ranked as the greatest dunker of all time by numerous players, journalists, and the National Basketball Association. In addition to his dunking prowess, Carter was also a prolific three-point shooter, having made the sixth-most three-point field goals in league history at the time of his retirement. "Vince Carter: Legacy" is streaming on Crackle now. Watch the trailer here.

Pike Nurseries more than a Garnish: Fall is a fantastic time to grow your own herbs and to incorporate them into all your seasonal recipes. Here are three recipe ideas to take your fresh fall herbs from your garden to your table.

Griff from "Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell" talks Braves Parade: You can catch Griff weekday mornings from 6-10 on Praise 102.5

