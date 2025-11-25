Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 25, 2025

Here are the featured segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 25:

Paul visits Roswell Christkindlmarket: This year’s German-inspired holiday marketplace opened to the public on Nov. 21 and will run through Dec. 23, giving shoppers plenty of time to stop by and check out the eclectic collection of handmade goods and food. Once again, the Roswell Christkindlmarket is taking over the front lawn of Bulloch Hall, the historic house museum which was the childhood home of Martha "Mittie" Bulloch, the mother of Theodore Roosevelt. The open-air market features dozens of vendors in tiny wooden stalls selling seasonal crafts, food, and drinks.



Dr. Corinne Erickson talks about testosterone: Testosterone plays a vital role in womens' health, but there is still a lot of misconceptions surrounding it. Doctor Corinne Erickson, a Georgia skin specialist, will join us to help decipher fact from fiction.

How to save on groceries and holiday entertaining: Grocery prices are creeping up and SNAP benefits remain uncertain. This makes feeding our families trickier than ever, especially if we plan to host for the Holidays. Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert at Truetrae.com , is here to share how to save on weekly groceries and savings hacks for those Holiday gatherings.



Amazon Discusses Ways Customers Can Protect their Packages: With the holiday shopping season approaching, package theft may become a top concern for your viewers. Did you know that Amazon has several ways their customers can lower chances of being victims of porch piracy? Amazon Spokesperson Louie Tran shares practical solutions to "porch pirates" prevention and what customers should do if they find themselves in this situation.

Christina "Ms.Basketball" Granville gives gift ideas from your favorite Atlanta professional sports teams: Holiday shopping has started, and Atlanta sports are in full swing. What if you can get your loved ones the best of both worlds, with some awesome merch from their favorite team. Christina shows us some great gift ideas.

Thanksgiving Eve Drinking Dr. Sarah Church Gives Expert Tips to Avoid ER Visits: Alcohol consumption is on the rise at this time of year, but many don’t understand when they are taking it too far. Dr. Sarah Church has some good tips, to keep the visits down.