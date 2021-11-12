Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Freeze Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 12, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Actor Jaden Michael on playing young Colin Kaepernick in new Netflix show

The Netflix series 'Colin in Black and White' focuses on the life experiences that led Colin Kaepernick to become an internationally-known activist. Actor Jaden Mitchell plays the former quarterback's younger self, and he talked to Good Day's Paul Milliken about getting the call to be on the show and his experience working with Kaepernick.

ATLANTA - Actor Jaden Michael talks "Colin in Black and White:" 

Who is Colin Kaepernick?

It’s a question that drives the new Netflix limited series "Colin in Black and White," and it’s also a question 17-year-old actor Jaden Michael was asking just a few short years ago.

"I’d heard his name in family gatherings and football nights with my family; just people talking about Colin Kaepernick, this great dual-threat quarterback, and I didn’t really even understand what they were saying," Michael said.

Little did he know then that one day, he’d end up playing Young Colin in "Colin in Black and White." The six-episode series, which is available now on the streaming platform and was co-created by Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, is narrated by the real Kaepernick and traces his journey from gifted athlete to world-famous activist.

Michael says scoring the role meant proving he could convincingly portray a three-sport athlete.

"I remember it was during quarantine, during COVID, and there was an athleticism test that I had to do," says the actor. "So, I called up my uncle. I was like, ‘Hey, can you guys come out with me for a few minutes and actually teach me that football stuff … you wanted to teach me five years ago?’"

The actor says it ended up taking months of daily training to get the athletic moves down. But sports is only part of the story told in "Colin in Black and White," which also stars Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Kaepernick’s parents.

"You know, coming into it, I didn’t think I would learn so much," Michael says. "I saw Colin, and I saw his 2015 and 2014 career, so what more could I know? I saw him kneel, so what is there more to know about this person? And through watching his arc as a child, through watching his history, his roots, you really come to respect him so much more. Or, come to respect if you didn’t respect him at all."

The actor continues, "Those conversations about race and social injustice, they’re hard conversations to tackle. But approaching them from a child’s perspective is very edible almost, and easily consumed. I don’t feel like these conversations are thrown at you as you might expect in this show, but they’re there."

Click here for more information on "Colin in Black and White."

Faith Jenkins on her new book on lasting relationships

By day, Faith Jenkins is the host of the Emmy-nominated show 'Divorce Court' and by night she's a happily married newlywed who navigated the dating scene for years before becoming clear on how to attract the love of her dreams. Jenkins joins Good DAy to talk about her new book 'Sis, Don't Settle: How to Stay Smart in Matters of the Heart.'

Judge Faith Jenkins joins us to talk about "Divorce Court," and her newly published book, Sis Don't Settle: For more information click here. 

Atlanta man named Falcons Fan of the Year

For five decades, Henry Ison has been an Atlanta Falcons season ticket holder. Now he's been named this year's Falcon Fan of the Year. He joins Good Day to talk about the special moment and why he's a Falcons superfan.

Atlanta Falcons Fan of the year: Henry Ison is the Atlanta Falcons 2021 Fan of the Year. He is an Atlanta native, and started attending Falcons games in 1968 and became a season ticket holder in 1971. He joins us to talk more about his love for the Atlanta Falcons. For more information click here.

Actor Atkins Estimond on 'Hightown's' second season

Starz drama series 'Hightown' follows a female cop who struggles with her own sobriety while trying to bring some good to a beach town in Cape Cod. Actor Atkins Estimond plays a tough gangster on the show, and he joins Good Day to talk about some of the seasons new twists and turns.

Atkins Estimond talks his role in STARZ's "Hightown": 

Season 2 is set in Provincetown, Massachusetts. The series follows hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent Jackie Quiñones, whose life is thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of the opioid epidemic. She is convinced it is up to her to solve the murder, putting her at odds with Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit sergeant, Ray Abruzzo. Atkins shines as Osito, a hardened gangster who is of Haitian and Dominican descent and is connected to the investigation. Watch the trailer here.

How to grow fresh fruit in your own backyard

If you're a fan of fresh fruit, why not try to grow it in your backyard? Pike Nurseries says now's the time to try and they give a few tips on how to make your own backyard mini-orchard.

Pike Nurseries has tips for planting fruit trees in Georgia:  For more information click here.

Radio personality Willie Moore Jr. on National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month and hundreds of thousands of children enter the foster care system every year. Willie Moore Jr. is dedicated to helping those kids find families and joins Good Day to share more about his inspiring mission.

Radio host and Gospel singer Willie Moore Jr. joins Good Day from Praise 102.5 with more on National Adoption Month:  For more information on "Willie Moore Jr." or the Willie Moore Jr. show click here.

Pet of the Day from Best Friends Animal Shelter

Carol is a 2-and-a-half-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She loves to give hugs and plays well with other cats.

Pet of the day is from Best Friends Animal Society:  For more information click here.  