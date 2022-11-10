Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 10, 2022

High 5 Sports Team of the Week McIntosh Chiefs: Congrats to the McIntosh Chiefs, they are the High 5 Sports Team of the Week for the first week of the playoffs! The Chiefs got into the postseason beating Harris County and capturing the third seed in Region 3-5A. They’ll take on the Chamblee Bulldogs on Saturday. New head coach Derek Smith came up from Florida where he was very successful, winning three straight region titles. He’s got the Chiefs---long considered a soccer school—in the playoffs for the first time in five years with a 5-5 record.

Atlanta Dream Guard Monique Billings talks her new book "Finding Balance - A Playbook for Wellness": We live in a fast-paced, move, go, rush world full of distractions and short attention spans. In "Finding Balance," Monique Billings challenges you to cultivate your mind and well-being the same way an athlete cultivates their game. Billings provides a playbook for wellness designed to help you find balance, reach greatness and excellence according to your own standard. Follow her on social media @monique.billings and preorder "Finding Balance - A Playbook for Wellness" here.

Indie Night Film Festival: Dave Brown is a Morehouse graduate and founder of Indie Nights Film Festival. It's the first weekly film festival in world and is located at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. He starred in Netflix's "Dayshift" alongside Jamie Foxx, and Dave Franco - to name a few. Also, Brown is best known as part of Oscar winner Jamie Foxx's management team. For more information on the Indie Night Film Festival click here.

Marcelle LeBlanc talks her role in "A Waltons Thanksgiving": Marcelle LeBlanc is a multitalented actor who is quickly making her mark in Hollywood. After starting 2021 with the role of Stacy in Netlfix’s "Cobra Kai," Marcelle appeared in "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" on Netflix, Disney+’s "Just Beyond" and in Hulu’s "PEN15," her first voiceover role. She is awaiting release of the movie "A Waltons Thanksgiving," where she will star as ‘Mary Ellen.’ The TV movie is warm remake of the 1971 film that led to TV’s beloved "Waltons" series is delightful follow-up to the network’s wildly successful 2021 Christmas special "The Walton’s Homecoming." coming to The CW on Nov. 20.

Jamie Parrish gives the latest food and cocktail trends: It's Fall y'all! Jamie Parrish has a quick and fun fall cocktail recipe for viewers. Keep up with him and more recipes by getting your copy of Raised Southern Magazine here.