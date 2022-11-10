Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 10, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

McIntosh Chiefs named High 5 Sports Team of the Week

The Chief of McIntosh High School are in the playoffs for the first time in five years. They'll be taking on the Chamblee Bulldogs on Saturday, but before they do, we've got a big, golden trophy to hand off to them.

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team of the Week McIntosh Chiefs: Congrats to the McIntosh Chiefs, they are the High 5 Sports Team of the Week for the first week of the playoffs! The Chiefs got into the postseason beating Harris County and capturing the third seed in Region 3-5A. They’ll take on the Chamblee Bulldogs on Saturday. New head coach Derek Smith came up from Florida where he was very successful, winning three straight region titles. He’s got the Chiefs---long considered a soccer school—in the playoffs for the first time in five years with a 5-5 record.

Atlanta Dream star Monique Billings on finding balance on and off the court

WNBA star Monique Billings is sharing her playbook for wellness with the release of her new book 'Finding Balance.' Billings joins Good Day's Alyse Eady about the book, her career, and more.

Atlanta Dream Guard Monique Billings talks her new book "Finding Balance - A Playbook for Wellness": We live in a fast-paced, move, go, rush world full of distractions and short attention spans. In "Finding Balance," Monique Billings challenges you to cultivate your mind and well-being the same way an athlete cultivates their game. Billings provides a playbook for wellness designed to help you find balance, reach greatness and excellence according to your own standard. Follow her on social media @monique.billings and preorder "Finding Balance - A Playbook for Wellness" here. 

Morehouse graduate creates first-ever weekly global film festival

The Indies Night Film Festival elevates artists and gives them the opportunity to showcase their films every week. Founder Dave Brown joins Alyse Eady to talk about the global weekly film festival, his time in the film industry, and more

Indie Night Film Festival: Dave Brown is a Morehouse graduate and founder of Indie Nights Film Festival. It's the first weekly film festival in world and is located at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. He starred in Netflix's "Dayshift" alongside Jamie Foxx, and Dave Franco - to name a few. Also, Brown is best known as part of Oscar winner Jamie Foxx's management team. For more information on the Indie Night Film Festival click here. 

Actress Marcelle LeBlanc talks 'A Waltons Thanksgiving' special

One of America's favorite families is returning to the screen in 'A Waltons Thanksgiving' on the CW. The film follows the titular family as they prepare for the annual Harvest Festival Fair during the midst of the depression. Actress Marcelle LeBlanc joins Sharon Lawson to talk about her role in the new movie.

Marcelle LeBlanc talks her role in "A Waltons Thanksgiving": Marcelle LeBlanc is a multitalented actor who is quickly making her mark in Hollywood. After starting 2021 with the role of Stacy in Netlfix’s "Cobra Kai," Marcelle appeared in "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" on Netflix, Disney+’s "Just Beyond" and in Hulu’s "PEN15," her first voiceover role. She is awaiting release of the movie "A Waltons Thanksgiving," where she will star as ‘Mary Ellen.’ The TV movie is warm remake of the 1971 film that led to TV’s beloved "Waltons" series is delightful follow-up to the network’s wildly successful 2021 Christmas special "The Walton’s Homecoming." coming to The CW on Nov. 20.

Raised Southern magazine founder Jamie Parrish shares how to make a holiday French soda

As friends and family get together for the holidays, the perfect cocktail or mocktail can really spruce up the gathering. Jamie Parrish, the founder and creative director of Raised Southern, shares with Joanne Feldman a holiday French soda recipe that is sure to please.

Jamie Parrish gives the latest food and cocktail trends: It's Fall y'all! Jamie Parrish has a quick and fun fall cocktail recipe for viewers. Keep up with him and more recipes by getting your copy of Raised Southern Magazine here. 