Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 10, 2021

Petit Le Mans features veteran-themed activities:

Some of the world’s best and toughest drivers will be in Braselton this week, taking part in the 24th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans. But with Veterans Day falling in the middle of this year’s event, veterans and active service members will also get the "victory lane" treatment at Road Atlanta over the next four days.

The 24th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans takes over Road Atlanta from Wednesday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 13, bringing four days of racing action to the famed North Georgia course. Included on the schedule are the FOX Factory 120 on Friday and the grueling 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday.

Typically held in October, this year’s later date means Veterans Day will fall on the second day of the event; track officials say they’re using the unique opportunity to honor those who have served our country. Veterans and active service members are invited to a drop-in hospitality event on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Tower Paddock chalet, open to those attending that evening’s practice. Race teams competing in the IMSA season finale will also include an honorary team member from the military during Saturday’s pre-race ceremonies.

Road Atlanta’s gates open Wednesday and all action leads up to the 10-hour endurance race on Saturday, starting at 10:10 a.m. — and fan activities including the Fan Zone, autograph sessions and a food village will be open throughout the event.

For details on this year’s Motul Petit Le Mans, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning at Road Atlanta, getting a preview of this year’s big event!

