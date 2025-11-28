Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 28, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 28, 2025 11:25am EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the featured segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta on Nov. 28, 2025. 

Georgia rabbit shelter gets Zootopia-themed donation

Georgia rabbit shelter gets Zootopia-themed donation

In honor of "Zootopia 2" — which is playing in theatres nationwide now — Disney coordinated the delivery a new movie-themed "rabbit house" to the shelter, which staffers say will provide exercise and exploration to the rabbits awaiting adoption. 

Disney brought some extra joy to local animals this week in honor of the release of "Zootopia 2." The company delivered a custom movie-themed "rabbit house" to a metro Atlanta shelter, giving adoptable rabbits a new space to explore and exercise while they await their forever homes.

Burgers with Buck visits Industry Tavern

Burgers with Buck visits Industry Tavern

Burgers with Buck headed to Industry Tavern this week to check out their giant turkey burger.

Burgers with Buck made a stop at Industry Tavern, where the team showcased the restaurant’s oversized turkey burger as part of this week’s food feature.

Author Gabriella Pomare talks about co-parenting and holidays

Author Gabriella Pomare talks about co-parenting and holidays

Author Gabriella Pomare joined Good Day Atlanta on Friday to talk about co-parenting and the holidays. She is the author of The Collaborative Co-Parent.

Author Gabriella Pomare visited the studio to share holiday co-parenting advice from her book, The Collaborative Co-Parent, offering strategies to help families navigate schedules, traditions and communication during the season.

Toys for Tots kicking off for 2025 season

Toys for Tots kicking off for 2025 season

Col. Kevan Lewis with the Marine Forces Reserve joined Good Day Atlanta on Friday to talk about this year's Toys for Tots campaign, which has been providing toys for needy children since 1947.

Col. Kevan Lewis with the Marine Forces Reserve also joined Good Day Atlanta to highlight this year’s Toys for Tots campaign, which has provided holiday gifts to children in need since 1947.

TWO urban licks shares Thanksgiving leftovers advice

TWO urban licks shares Thanksgiving leftovers advice

TWO urban licks joined Good Day Atlanta on Friday to share some advice on how to use Thanksgiving leftovers in new ways.

The culinary team from TWO urban licks stopped by with creative ideas for transforming Thanksgiving leftovers into new dishes for the weekend ahead.

Fixer to Fabulous heading into season 2

Fixer to Fabulous heading into season 2

The couple behind Fixer to Fabulous joined Good Day Atlanta on Friday to talk about season 2 of their Emmy-nominated series about fixing up homes.

HGTV’s "Fixer to Fabulous" stars gave viewers a preview of season two of their Emmy-nominated home renovation series, discussing the stories behind their favorite projects.

Pike Nurseries ready to help with garland

Pike Nurseries ready to help with garland

With the holidays upon us, Pike Nurseries is ready to help homeowners with festive garland.

With the holidays in full swing, Pike Nurseries shared tips for decorating with fresh garland and keeping seasonal greenery looking its best.

Meet Fancy: Our Pet of the Day

Meet Fancy: Our Pet of the Day

Fancy was the pet of the day for Nov. 28, 2025. She is available from Hero Pet Rescue.

And finally, today’s Pet of the Day is Fancy from Hero Pet Rescue. She is available for adoption and looking for a loving home.

Good Day Atlanta