Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 28, 2025

Here are the featured segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta on Nov. 28, 2025.

Disney brought some extra joy to local animals this week in honor of the release of "Zootopia 2." The company delivered a custom movie-themed "rabbit house" to a metro Atlanta shelter, giving adoptable rabbits a new space to explore and exercise while they await their forever homes.

Burgers with Buck made a stop at Industry Tavern, where the team showcased the restaurant’s oversized turkey burger as part of this week’s food feature.

Author Gabriella Pomare visited the studio to share holiday co-parenting advice from her book, The Collaborative Co-Parent, offering strategies to help families navigate schedules, traditions and communication during the season.

Col. Kevan Lewis with the Marine Forces Reserve also joined Good Day Atlanta to highlight this year’s Toys for Tots campaign, which has provided holiday gifts to children in need since 1947.

The culinary team from TWO urban licks stopped by with creative ideas for transforming Thanksgiving leftovers into new dishes for the weekend ahead.

HGTV’s "Fixer to Fabulous" stars gave viewers a preview of season two of their Emmy-nominated home renovation series, discussing the stories behind their favorite projects.

With the holidays in full swing, Pike Nurseries shared tips for decorating with fresh garland and keeping seasonal greenery looking its best.

And finally, today’s Pet of the Day is Fancy from Hero Pet Rescue. She is available for adoption and looking for a loving home.