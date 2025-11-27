Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 27, 2025

article

Here are the featured guests and segment for Nov. 27, 2025:

The second season of the Emmy-nominated comedy series Palm Royale is now streaming on Apple TV+, and Paul Milliken sat down with two of the show’s stars to talk about what fans can expect.

Actor Brendan Fraser joined Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to discuss his new film Rental Family, sharing insight into his role and the story behind the project.

Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington stopped by with several budget-friendly holiday meal ideas, offering viewers creative ways to celebrate without overspending.

Tubi’s senior vice president of business also appeared on the show to talk about how consumers are shopping smarter this season—and what those trends mean for streaming platforms.

And Thursday’s Pet of the Day is Sweetcheeks, who is available for adoption through PAWS Atlanta.