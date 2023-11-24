Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 24, 2023

Here's what happened on Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 24, 2023.

IllumiNights lights up Zoo Atlanta:

There are many signs that the holiday season has arrived, but one of our favorites involves the appearance of hundreds of colorful lanterns throughout Zoo Atlanta.

IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival is the zoo’s annual holiday lights show, and it’s back for a third year now through Jan. 14. We’ve featured the festival the past two years here on Good Day Atlanta, and we couldn’t pass up another chance to stroll through the attraction after dark, discovering the hand-painted lanterns while sipping on some hot chocolate.

In case you’ve missed it on Good Day Atlanta or haven’t been able to attend in the past, IllumiNights features more than a hundred lanterns designed by Chinese company Hanart Culture. The lanterns are constructed out of steel frames which are covered in silk and hand-painted or airbrushed; the light from within comes from LED lights. While many of the lanterns represent animals featured at Zoo Atlanta, others bring mythical creatures like Pegasus and the Griffin to life.

Along with the glowing lanterns, another holiday experience available during IllumiNights this year is Elf Power, Inc. the VR Theatre Experience. The virtual reality experience takes place in the zoo’s Gorilla Trek VR Theatre, and transforms patrons into elves in search of a child in need of some holiday spirit.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Hours for this year’s IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly, and general admission tickets range from $20.99 to $24.99 for adults and $17.99 to $19.99 for children ages 3 to 11. For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our evening adventure in this unique Atlanta winter wonderland!

Burgers With Buck visits the Majestic: For almost a century, the Majestic Diner have been serving generations of Atlantans on Ponce de Leon. They're known for their breakfast options, but did you know they have a highly-regarded turkey burger on the menu? Burgers with Buck went to check it out.

Falcons Friday: In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a genre that has significantly influenced global music culture, the Atlanta Falcons will host a legendary lineup of artists for a celebratory event. Notables such as Jermaine Dupri, CeeLo, Big Boi, Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy, Quavo and others will grace the stage, as the Falcons face division rivals the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 26.

Holiday decorating tips with Wonderly Lights: If you're getting ready to deck your halls, there are a few things you need to know to make sure everything is merry and bright. Wonderly Lights owner Jack Sparks shares some tips for safety and style.

Pike Nurseries' tips for picking the perfect Christmas tree: To find a location near you, click here.

Willie Moore Jr. talks about making adoption an option