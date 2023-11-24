Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 24, 2023

Here's what happened on Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 24, 2023.

IllumiNights lights up Zoo Atlanta

If you've noticed a colorful glow over Grant Park don't be alarmed. It's just the return of Zoo Atlanta's unique holiday show.

There are many signs that the holiday season has arrived, but one of our favorites involves the appearance of hundreds of colorful lanterns throughout Zoo Atlanta.

IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival is the zoo’s annual holiday lights show, and it’s back for a third year now through Jan. 14. We’ve featured the festival the past two years here on Good Day Atlanta, and we couldn’t pass up another chance to stroll through the attraction after dark, discovering the hand-painted lanterns while sipping on some hot chocolate. 

In case you’ve missed it on Good Day Atlanta or haven’t been able to attend in the past, IllumiNights features more than a hundred lanterns designed by Chinese company Hanart Culture. The lanterns are constructed out of steel frames which are covered in silk and hand-painted or airbrushed; the light from within comes from LED lights. While many of the lanterns represent animals featured at Zoo Atlanta, others bring mythical creatures like Pegasus and the Griffin to life. 

Along with the glowing lanterns, another holiday experience available during IllumiNights this year is Elf Power, Inc. the VR Theatre Experience. The virtual reality experience takes place in the zoo’s Gorilla Trek VR Theatre, and transforms patrons into elves in search of a child in need of some holiday spirit.

Hours for this year’s IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly, and general admission tickets range from $20.99 to $24.99 for adults and $17.99 to $19.99 for children ages 3 to 11. For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our evening adventure in this unique Atlanta winter wonderland! 

Talking turkey at Ponce's Majestic Diner

For almost a century, the Majestic Diner have been serving generations of Atlantans on Ponce de Leon. They're known for their breakfast options, but did you know they have a highly-regarded turkey burger on the menu?

Falcons celebrating 50 years of hip-hop

Hip-hop is taking over Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend with some major music players on the roster. Tameka Rish and DL Warfield sit down with Kaitlyn Pratt to talk about the big celebration during the Falcons and Saints game.

How to light your home for the holidays

If you're getting ready to deck your halls, there are a few things you need to know to make sure everything is merry and bright. Jack Sparks of Wonderly Lights shares some holiday decorating tips with Kaitlyn Pratt.

Pick out your perfect Christmas tree

The experts at Pike Nurseries have all the tips for picking out the Christmas tree of your dreams.

Willie Moore Jr. on the gift of adoption

There are thousands of children who have no place to call home for the holidays. Radio personality Willie Moore Jr. talks to Sharon Lawson about making adoption an option, his foundation, and his new series.

Willie Moore Jr. talks about making adoption an option