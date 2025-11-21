Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 21, 2025

Here are the featured guests and segments for Nov. 21, 2025:

Georgia Festival of Trees Duluth: The Georgia Festival of Trees set out to raise awareness about the problem of human trafficking in the state of Georgia, particularly the exploitation of children.

But the star of the event, of course, is the lineup of remarkable trees, each one custom-designed and up for auction through the festival. Wreaths, centerpieces, and Nativities will also be available for auction — and proceeds benefit the nonprofits Street Grace and Atlanta Redemption Ink, both are committed to ending human trafficking and supporting survivors. Tickets for the Georgia Festival of Trees are available both online and at the door — for more information, click here.

Burgers With Buck Marcus Bar and Grill: Buck takes us to vibrant- cool spot in Old Fourth Ward that's serving up classic southern dishes and a tasty burger.

Grammy-Nominated Artist Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli: Decades after Millia Vanilli got stripped of their Grammy, the recording academy makes a surprising announcement, nominating the surviving member. Fab Morvan will join us to talk about his Grammy nomination for his new audiobook and memoir — "You know it's true: The real story of Milli Vanilli".

Marc Siegel Blending science with spirituality: "The Miracles Among Us" chronicles extraordinary medical miracles that challenge the limits of medical understanding. Through compelling, true-life accounts, Dr. Siegel showcases the resilience of patients whose healing journeys rely on both faith and scientific expertise.

Jordan L. Jones talks the final season of Bel-Air: Jones, who plays fan favorite ‘Jazz’, on the drama series "Bel-Air," with the fourth and final season premiering November 24th on Peacock. Watch the trailer here.

Pike Nurseries helps you pick the perfect Christmas tree: Find a pike nursery near you, click here.

Darlene from the Nightly Spirit on Praise 1025: Darlene shares a message she calls ‘Don’t Forget to Remember these things. You can listen to Darlene on Praise 1025

Pet of the day: Lifeline brings in the Pet of the day. Jerbarkus is available for adoption and you can find out, here.