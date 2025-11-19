Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 19, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 19, 2025:

GA Tech Athletic Director Ryan Alpert Talks ACC Championship Game and More

The Yellow Jackets are gearing up for what’s expected to be their biggest game so far!

The team will face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers in a prime-time matchup. Ahead of Saturday’s game, Georgia Tech Vice President and Athletic Director Ryan Alpert joins us to talk about the team’s chance at the ACC Championship.

Chef JRob Launches New Meal Kit Featuring Easy-to-Cook Recipes

Former Atlanta Falcons executive pre-game chef Chef JRob knows the importance of high-quality meals.

He’s partnered with one of the country’s largest duck purveyors to create two delicious recipes — Tasty Duck Gumbo and Tasty Thai Duck Quarters — designed to help home cooks prepare restaurant-quality dishes.

Order your meal kit, here.

Holiday Fraud and Scams with AARP’s Kathy Stokes

’Tis the season to be alert for scammers.

Fraud continues to affect consumers nationwide as scammers target online shopping, charitable giving, and digital payments.

The new AARP Holiday Shopping and Scams Report finds 89% of U.S. adults have experienced at least one scam — from fake toll payment texts and social media ads to phony charities and gift card schemes.

Beasy Baybie Shares Affordable Thanksgiving Meal Deals

MAJIC 1075’s Beasy Baybie has a list of affordable Thanksgiving meal deals to help families save this season.

Plus, MAJIC 1075 is hosting a Turkey and Winter Clothes Giveaway this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pet of the Day: Rose

Today’s Pet of the Day comes from the Atlanta Humane Society!