Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 8, 2020

Famed Marietta Diner creates “drive-thru” dining option: It’s a place that never closes — in fact, the owners joke that they don’t even have a key to the building — so navigating the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been easy for the team behind Marietta Diner. Owner Gus Tselios says serving the community is what his business is all about, which means he’ll always find a way to keep the lights on at the famed diner.

Tselios is the operator of Marietta Family Restaurants, which includes Marietta Fish Market, Cherokee Cattle Company, Pasta Bella, Yeero Village, and Casa Grande Bar & Grill. But it’s Marietta Diner that serves as a true Cobb County gathering place, remaining open 24 hours a day and serving from a large menu of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert options.

During the pandemic, Marietta Diner has focused on serving food through take-out and delivery options, offering curbside pickup through a “drive-thru” set-up. Tselios chose not to immediately open his restaurants up for dine-in seating when Governor Brian Kemp lifted dining restrictions in the state, saying he respects the Governor’s decision but wants to make sure he safely re-introduces customers to his restaurants.

Burgers With Buck heads to Stockbridge to visit Mr. Styles BBQ: BurgersWithBuck has discovered not only another great burger, but another great burger that is served in a gas station... this time on the south side.

In the back of the convenience store at the Chevron at 3441 Mt. Zion Road in Stockbridge is a small window and counter. Behind the glass, husband and wife Daric and Shanta Forrest, the owners of Mr. Styles Family Barbecue. On a side note, these two crack me up with their personalities that are almost as large as the burger we are featuring.

Now I hear the BBQ is really good, but that will have to wait for another visit. I trekked south to the Clayton/Henry County line with one thing in mind... the Buckanator. It's not everyday that you get a burger named after you.

The Buckanator is larger than life. It starts with two huge patties, topped with a generous portion of cheese and bacon. Then they add caramelized onions and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, plus their super secret but very special BBQ sauce, all in between a perfectly toasted bun.

As the old saying goes... go big or go home. We did both as we ordered the Buckanator takeout, bytvrest assured that kn trying #BWB fashion, every last morsel was consumed.

One more thing, incase you're wondering why they call it Mr. Styles Family Barbecue, it's because Daric is also a singer who goes by the name, Mr. Styles, and you can check him out on YouTube.

#BWB encourages you to support your local restaurants as they are trying to navigate these difficult times. We are all in this together and we will get through this together.

For more information about Mr. Styles Family Barbecue including location, menu, hours, and specials… go to their website, https://mr-styles-family-bbq.business.site/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB. \

