Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 7, 2026

Here are the special guests and segments for today's Good Day Atlanta:

M is for Mental Health: "Sesame Street" adds more online resources with Center for Puppetry Arts: May is Mental Health Awareness Month — and your childhood best friends want to make sure you and your family have the resources you need to thrive. Sesame Workshop — which is the nonprofit behind "Sesame Street" — is expanding its lineup of free online emotional well-being resources, adding videos and digital content to help children not just identify their feelings, but also use them.

KATE! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen by Christopher Andersen: It's the story of England's next Queen and her glittering fairy tale and romance with one of the world's most eligible bachelors. "Kate" is the inspiring saga of one woman's grace and grit in the face of adversity. Alyse spoke with critically acclaimed author and royal biographer Christopher Andersen about his new book on The Princess of Wales.

Truist Park Executive Chef Jaco Dreyer shows us some fun menu items for the month of May: The Braves are bringing the action back to Truist Park when they take on the Chicago Cubs next week. Chef Jaco shows us what you could order when you visit the park for certain matchups. To get your Braves tickets, click here.





Tanner Thomason of Fox Soul's Side Dish has the latest in entertainment headlines: The Migos may be getting back together to make more music. Amber Rose admits to fueling Kanye West's viral 2009 VMAs rant. And Tyla tells fans about her experience meeting Rihanna for the first time.

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day with Dr. Kim Van Dusen: "Parenting Through Play: Creative Strategies for Building Better Behavior, Deeper Connection, and Positive Communication" is a book that shares evidence-based strategies for building better parent-child relationships through creative play-based communication and behavior management techniques. Order your copy, here.

Learning the term "Vaguebooking" and what you can do instead: Vaguebooking is the act of posting something intentionally ambiguous to garner attention, sympathy, or validation. Monica Berg can unpack exactly why, how it creates more harm than good, and how we can be more intentional with expressing our emotions.

Food & Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington shows us a Mother's Day Luncheon Set Up: Every Mother’s Day, kids bring home handmade crafts for Mom. Lisa shows viewers how to give that tradition a delicious twist with edible crafts the family can make for Mom. For more on Lisa follow her on social media @LovingLifeWithLisaWashington and visit her website here.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Chandler for adoption. To learn more about adoption click here.

