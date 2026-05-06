Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 6, 2026

Here are the special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta for May 6:

Atlanta Botanical Garden: This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Atlanta Botanical Garden getting a preview of "Niki in the Garden," the encore exhibition set to officially open Saturday, May 9th and run through September 6th. The exhibition will feature 41 sculptures by legendary French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle, in what Garden leaders say is possibly the largest showing of the artist’s work ever presented in North America. The bulk of the colorful sculptures are coming to Atlanta on loan from the Niki Charitable Art Foundation, and others have been sourced from private collections.

Master Chef Contestant Peter Egede: Master Chef Global Gauntlet airs Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox 5 Atlanta

Celebrity hairstylist and nail artist about this year's Met Gala: The Met Gala may be all about the red carpet—but the real story happens behind the scenes. From tight timelines to last-minute changes, the teams behind those headline-making looks are operating in one of the most high-pressure environments in entertainment.

How to refresh your home this Spring with Amber Guyton: Spring often represents a time to reset. Interior designer Amber Guyton shows us how to refresh your home without costly renovations. For more information, click here.

Beasy Baybie gives some fun and inexpensive Mother's Day ideas: Mother's Day doesn't always have to be about buying the most expensive gift, sometimes spending time together is the best. Beasy gives some fun ideas.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Enzo.