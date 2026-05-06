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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 6, 2026

Published  May 6, 2026 11:54am EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta for May 6:

Atlanta Botanical Garden brings back 'Niki' exhibit

Atlanta Botanical Garden brings back 'Niki' exhibit

"Niki in the Garden" is an encore exhibition set to open at Atlanta Botanical Garden this Saturday, May 9. Paul Milliken stopped by Wednesday morning to check it out. 

Atlanta Botanical Garden: This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Atlanta Botanical Garden getting a preview of "Niki in the Garden," the encore exhibition set to officially open Saturday, May 9th and run through September 6th. The exhibition will feature 41 sculptures by legendary French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle, in what Garden leaders say is possibly the largest showing of the artist’s work ever presented in North America. The bulk of the colorful sculptures are coming to Atlanta on loan from the Niki Charitable Art Foundation, and others have been sourced from private collections.  

Master Chef Contestant Peter Egede

Master Chef Contestant Peter Egede

Peter talks about his experience on the competition show, and whips up a salmon dish

Master Chef Contestant Peter Egede: Master Chef Global Gauntlet airs Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox 5 Atlanta 

Celebrity nail & hairstylist talk Met Gala looks

Celebrity nail & hairstylist talk Met Gala looks

Ursula Stephen and Tom Bachik talk about their experience at the biggest night in fashion.

Celebrity hairstylist and nail artist about this year's Met Gala: The Met Gala may be all about the red carpet—but the real story happens behind the scenes. From tight timelines to last-minute changes, the teams behind those headline-making looks are operating in one of the most high-pressure environments in entertainment.

Amber Guyton shows us how refresh your home this Spring

Amber Guyton shows us how refresh your home this Spring

Learn more tips and tricks by checking out Amber's website, Blessedlittlebungalow.com

How to refresh your home this Spring with Amber Guyton: Spring often represents a time to reset. Interior designer Amber Guyton shows us how to refresh your home without costly renovations. For more information, click here. 

Beasy Baybie gives Mother's Day ideas

Beasy Baybie gives Mother's Day ideas

Mother's Day doesn't always have to be expensive, and Beasy tells us about some great options 

Beasy Baybie gives some fun and inexpensive Mother's Day ideas: Mother's Day doesn't always have to be about buying the most expensive gift, sometimes spending time together is the best. Beasy gives some fun ideas. 

Pet of the day: Enzo

Pet of the day: Enzo

For more information on adoption visit Atlantahumane.org

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Enzo. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta