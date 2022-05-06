Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 6, 2022

Taking the "plunge" down Six Flags White Water’s newest slide

It’s five stories high. 500 feet long. There are twists and turns and lot of splashing water.

So…are you brave enough to take the "plunge" on Six Flags White Water’s newest attraction?

This morning, Good Day Atlanta got its first look — and first ride! — at Python Plunge, the new five-story water slide at Marietta’s Six Flags White Water. It’s the first new thrill ride at the water park in a few years, joining popular attractions including Typhoon Twister, Dive Bomber, and Tornado. Riders on Python Plunge sit in a two-person raft and hang on tight as it races through tunnels and around large spinning discs. And at the end? A big splash, of course — a perfect way to cool down on a hot Georgia afternoon.

Six Flags White Water officially opens for the season on Saturday, May 7th, and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until Memorial Day weekend, at which point the park will operate daily through June and July (returning to weekend-only hours in August). One day admission to Six Flags White Water starts at $24.99, and Six Flags recently launched a new three-level pass program which includes admission to the water park.

Extras' Casting Director Bill Marinella joins us with more on new projects filming in Georgia

Sometimes all you need is a little help to get your foot in the door. And if your goal is to land on TV and in Movies this is for you! See casting details below.

Bil Marinella Casting Atlanta is seeking some paid background actors for the D.C. comic book film "The Blue Beetle" is seeking Peruvian or Hispanic or a middle eastern appearance ages ,18-70 years old in good shape. They must be vaccinated and boosted, to work a 2-day booking. The dates are Monday, May 9th, and Tuesday, May 10th, as "Archeology excavation workers".



The rate of pay is 120/8 hours plus overtime after 8 hours. Expect a long 12 hour day on both days- you must be both vaccinated and boosted per production and we will have paid testing, (* we pay you $40.00 to take the test - we cover the cost of the test )

test locations;

Hapeville ( near Atlanta ) on either Friday the 6th from 7:30 am - 5 pm or Hapeville Saturday or the 7th from 7:30 am -2 pm or even Sunday 8th 8 am until 2pm.

You will be on the Warner Brothers stage in Atlanta when filming and there will be stunts! If available BOTH 9th and 10th respond to your testing and workday availability. please email.

Billmarinella@gmail.com

Name

Cell

3 recent pictures, working man looks non smiling pictures

Your city and state?

Your ht and wt and sizes

Are you vaccinated and boosted with proof?

What day can you test from above?In the subject line please put: Indiana Jones

For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.