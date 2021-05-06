Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 6, 2021

Taking a tasty tour of the Topside Tap Trail:

Georgia’s long, hot summer days will be here before we know it, and there’s a good chance they’ll put in the mood for a cold glass of beer.

Well, here’s some good news — when you’ve got that craving for a craft brew, seven of north Georgia’s top breweries are waiting with open arms … and taps!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta feature team spent some time exploring the Topside Tap Trail, a collection of seven craft breweries located in metro Atlanta’s "topside" — Roswell, Alpharetta, and Sandy Springs.

The trail is the result of a collaboration between Visit Roswell, Awesome Alpharetta, and Visit Sandy Springs (the cities’ respective tourism marketing organizations), all of which wanted to bring attention to their local offerings. A Topside Tap Tail "roadmap" may be found here — and here’s a list of the seven craft breweries/brewpubs involved:

Roswell: From The Earth Brewing Company, Gate City Brewing, and Variant Brewing Company

Alpharetta: Currahee Brewing Company and Jekyll Brewing

Sandy Springs: Pontoon Brewing and Porter Pizza & Brewery

For a peek at our morning taking a tasty tour of the Topside Tap Trail, click the video player in this article!

Mother's Day brunch recipe from The Iberian Pig:

The Iberian Pig's Executive Chef Andrew Peterson and his special helper share their Torrijas recipe that is bound to make any mom smile.

Torrijas (French Toast)

Batter

5 eggs

1c heavy cream

1/4 c sugar (or substitute)

1 t cinnamon

1/4 t vanilla extract

Whip Cream

1c heavy cream

1/4 cup sugar (or substitute)

Berry Compote

1/2 c strawberries

1/2 c blueberries

1/4 c sugar

1/4 c water

Add more fresh fruit at the end

Mother's Day Tablescape ideas with celebrity event planner Brittany Sharp:

Mother's Day is around the corner and getting the perfect plan for that special day is important. Brittany Sharp from The Sharp Standard joins Good Day with ideas for a perfect tablescape. For more information on The Sharp Standard click here. If you would like to follow Brittany Sharp on Instagram follow her @thesharpstandard.

Mother's Day food gift ideas:

You've heard the saying the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. Well, that may work for mothers too if you're struggling to figure out a unique gift to present to your mom. Food expert Skye Estroff joins Good Day with some last-minute food gifts for Mother's Day. For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @Skye.estroff.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta. For more information on PAWS Atlanta click here.

Relationship expert Christal Jordan gets a dose of reality on "Inyanla: Fix My Life":

The episode focuses on Christal Jordan and three of her hardworking, successful female friends who are all media personalities. They all share one thing in common, which is having difficulty finding healthy romantic relationships.

Advertisement

For more information on "Inyala: Fix My Life's" episode featuring Jordan click here. You can follow Jordan on Instagram @enchantedpr.