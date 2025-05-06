Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 5, 2025

Indy 500 "Big Spill" Installation takes over FOX 5:

They say you shouldn't cry over spilled milk – and we're definitely not shedding any tears over what's happening in our own backyard this morning!

FOX Sports and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway paid the FOX 5 Atlanta studios a visit this morning, stopping in town as part of their "Road to the Indy 500" tour. This year's Indy 500 is happening on Sunday, May 25 – so, the tour is visiting eight cities across the country, making sure fans know that FOX is the new home for the iconic race!

Part of the tour is a giant installation known as "The Big Spill," which is essentially a giant, overturned bottle of milk! Why milk? We recently chatted with IndyCar racer Kyle Kirkwood to find out.

"For people that don't know what milk means to the Indy 500, it started as a tradition in, I believe, 1936, where somebody asked for buttermilk after a race," says Kirkwood. "Now, it's turned into a tradition that you always get milk after a race. It's not buttermilk, because buttermilk was processed much differently — now you get whole, 2%, skim -- you kind of have that choice before you go into the race, and then they'll bring it out to you at the end."

Click here for more information on the upcoming Indy 500 – and remember, you can watch the race on Sunday, May 25, live on FOX 5 Atlanta!

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest in health headlines: Last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a scientific process on treating measles. The current outbreak is the worst in the past 25 years, with there currently being 935 cases.

"The POWER of Food" panel explores the health benefits of plant-based eating and foodpreneurship: This gathering of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and changemakers will explore how plant-based businesses drive economic empowerment, improve health, and revitalize underserved communities. The event is May 7 from noon to 1 p.m. The plant-based thought leaders plan to share healthful insights, and the community impact and business growth opportunities regarding plant-based entrepreneurship. Doors open at 11 a.m. Click here for ticket info and more.

Legendary vocal groups bring Motown to A-Town:

1965 was a blockbuster year for Detroit music label Motown, with "My Girl" by The Temptations rocketing to the top of the charts, followed a few months later by The Four Tops and "I Can’t Help Myself."

Now, both groups are bringing that classic Motown Sound to A-Town in a one-night-only show at the iconic Fox Theatre.

The Temptations and The Four Tops will celebrate 60 years of hits and 40 years of joint touring with a stop at the Fox this Saturday, May 10. Each group will perform its respective string of hits — songs which defined the 1960s and 1970s and helped make Motown a musical powerhouse that remains unmatched to this day.

"We hear it every night; people say, "Look, there's not many places we can get to see a show like this. You guys, please continue doing what you do and entertaining the world,’" says Temptations member Terry Weeks.

Weeks joined the group after randomly meeting original Temptations member Otis Williams on a Los Angeles street corner more than 30 years ago ("Otis was in a shoe store," he laughs). Meanwhile, current Four Tops member Lawrence Payton, Jr. had a more direct path into his group; his father was a founding member.

"He had an amazing ear," recalls Payton of his father. "You would sing something you’d think was right, and he'd say, ‘But you know, you could try this.’ And he’d put stuff on, and you're like, ‘Oh my God!' He could make four people sound like 10, three people sound like six. He was amazing."

Major hits by The Temptations include "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Get Ready," "Ain’t Too Proud to Beg," and "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)." Classics made famous by The Four Tops include "Reach Out I’ll Be There," "Bernadette," and "Still Water (Love)."

Saturday night’s show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier; tickets start at $64. For more information on the show, click here.

Mz. Shyneka on the latest in entertainment headlines: Lady Gaga performed in front of millions in Brazil, and Sean "Diddy" Combs trial began this week. Mz. Shyneka of Streets 94.5 has the latest details.