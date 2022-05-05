Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 5, 2022

Lilburn restaurant offers live music and a "Seaside" dining experience

The weather is warm, and the days are long, which means we’ve been dreaming about a trip to the beach. And just because we don’t have the time to drive a few hours to the coast doesn’t mean we can’t fulfill our fantasy with a night out at a seaside hotspot! We’re talking about Seaside Grille, a restaurant and live music venue on Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn. Opened last year by entrepreneur Leroy McMath, Seaside Grille features two stages to accommodate live music, a seaside sandbar with beach-themed drinks including piña coladas and daiquiris, and a menu filled with items to satisfy that seafood craving.

Appetizers include lump crab cakes and fried calamari, baskets include deep fried catfish and fried oysters, and entrées include red snapper filet, honey-glazed salmon, and of course — some classic southern shrimp and grits!Along with sampling some of the food this morning, we caught up with some major artists signed to McMath’s Power Entertainment.

First up, we chatted with legendary singer-songwriter Cherrelle, who’s racked up an impressive list of hits including the Number One R&B hit Everything I Miss At Home and a pair of blockbuster duets with Alexander O’Neal, Saturday Love and Never Knew Love Like This.

Then, rapper Klay Redd stopped by to talk about his current hit, the line-dancing sensation Chicken Wang. Seaside Grille is located at 411 Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn, and regular hours are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and Noon to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant, click here.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life talks Raising Healthy Eaters

Strong4Life registered dietitian Katherine Shary gives tips on being sure your kids are eating properly during the Summer. Healthy eating habits are a big part in the overall wellness of a child. That’s why Strong4Life created this article for raising healthy eaters. If we are constantly pressuring our children to eat their vegetables, or try different foods on their plate, it can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food overtime. Parents should allow their child to listen to their own fullness cues, and if they don’t eat what you offer them, that’s OK. They can eat that during their next meal or at snack time. A child will get the nutrients they need over the course of several meals, not just one meal.

Shannon Doherty gives the ultimate mom hacks

Shannon is a mother of four from Darien, Connecticut, and the founder of At Home with Shannon and Coco and Lala, a boutique for women and children. She is one of the top content creators on TikTok with over 1.3 million followers known for her viral parenting hacks, DIY activities, recipes, and crafts. Doherty, who worked in finance, real estate, and studied law, is sharing her creative side with the world and is loved for her authenticity, realness, and her genius "life-saving" super-mom hacks. Follow her on Tik Tok @athomewithshannon

CeeLo Green announces James Brown Tribute Tour

"Soul Brotha #100" CeeLo will be in his hometown of Atlanta June 24th, at the Eastern. The Grammy Award winning artist kicked off the tour in New Orleans at the Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 29. CeeLo will be honoring the legacy and musical genius of his idol James Brown with an unbelievable 75-minute set of 27 hit songs including classics like Superbad, I Feel Good, Man’s World, Sex Machine along with Green’s hits Forget You, Crazy, Bright Lights, Fool For You and many more familiar anthems. Get ticket information here.

Chef Chad Clevenger of Alma Cocina grills tacos for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration held on May 5, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Chef Alma Cocina of Alma Cocina shares his grill taco recipe. If you'd like to visit the restaurant click here. Find the recipe below.

Filet Mignon Carne Asada Taco

Salsa Molcajete, Pickled red onions, cilantro, onion, flour tortilla

Carne Asada (any tender beef)

2 Tomatoes

2 Red Onion

1 Bunches Cilantro

2 T Cumin toasted and Ground

2 T Mexican Oregano Toasted and ground

2 T Green Chile Flake

5oz Worcestershire Sauce

2oz Serrano Chiles

Salsa Molcajete

YIELD: 1.5 qt

1# Tomatillos, blackened in husks

2 Jalapenos charred

1oz Garlic

.25oz Mexican oregano, toasted

.25oz Cumin seeds, toasted

.5 Roma tomatoes, charred

1 Habanero charred

1oz Cilantro

2oz lime juice

TT Salt

METHOD:

Char the tomatillas, chiles and tomatoes in a dry skillet or over open flame. Toast cumin and oregano in a dry skillet Add all ingredients to the blender and purée until smooth. Adjust salt to taste.

Lisa Washington gives at home Cinco de Mayo Recipes

Food and Lifestyle Expert Lisa Washington gives some quick at home recipes. Find the recipes below.

Sheet Pan Fajitas

Ingredients:

4-6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 bell peppers, thinly sliced, use multiple colors, if you desire

1 red onion, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp olive oil

Sea salt and pepper, to taste

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp oregano

Juice of 1 lime, to drizzle over top

3 tbsp cilantro, chopped, as garnish

Optional toppings: sour cream, avocado slice, shredded cheese and your favorite salsa.

Serve with flour tortillas or butter lettuce cups.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder and oregano. Mix the spices together and add the chicken breast into the spice mixture, until the spices cover the chicken breast. Spread the seasoned chicken, peppers and onions on a baking sheet sprayed with some cooking spray, drizzle with olive oil and season with sea salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes. Until chicken is cooked through. Then turn the oven on broil if you desire to get some char on your peppers and onions. Broil for 2 minutes or until you get the char you desire. Remove from oven and slice the chicken breast into thin slices. You can do this prior, but I find that cooking the chicken breast hold leaves the chicken much more juicer. Drizzle with lime juice and sprinkle with fresh cilantro. Serve with lettuce cups or tortillas and your favorite toppings.

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Ingredients

4 ears fresh corn, husked

1 tbsp evoo

1 1/2 tablespoons sour cream

1 garlic clove, minced

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1/3 cup chopped scallions

1/4 cup crumbled Cotija, or feta cheese

1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 jalapeño, diced

Sea Salt, to taste

Instructions:

