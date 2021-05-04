Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 10:48 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, White County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:30 PM EDT, Walker County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 4, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

Cedartown museum honors Georgia golf legend

The Doug Sanders Golf Museum celebrated its grand opening back in August of 2020, just a few months after the professional golfer passed away.

Golf legend honored through Cedartown museum:  

When Doug Sanders was born in Cedartown back in 1933, nobody could have predicted the colorful mark he’d leave on the sport of golf. But now, fans can look back on the late athlete’s fascinating life and career by visiting a unique museum in his own hometown.

The Doug Sanders Golf Museum celebrated its grand opening back in August of 2020, just a few months after the professional golfer passed away. The museum features a treasure trove of memorabilia collected by Sanders over the course of his career and traces his rise from Cedartown to the University of Florida to him becoming a 20-time PGA TOUR winner known as the "Peacock of the Fairways" due to his colorful style of dress.

The museum is hosting the First Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament this Friday, aimed at benefitting junior golf and funding scholarships for local students.  The tournament itself will be held at Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown, with a 10 a.m. tee time. Scotty Sanders, longtime wife of Doug Sanders and a key museum patron, has traveled to Cedartown to attend the tournament.

For more information on the Doug Sanders Golf Museum (which, by the way, is owned and operated by the Morris family, of the nearby Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia), click here.  And click the video player to check out our morning exploring this new addition to Georgia’s list of memorable museums.

Airbnb expert Ben Breit gives an outlook at summer travel and rentals

Airbnb is unveiling an eight-point plan to help hosts, guests, and communities they call home stay safer.

Airbnb expert Ben Breit joins us with an outlook at summer travel and rentals: For more information click here.

Benjamin Watson re-releases book on race in America

In addition to his 16-year NFL career, former Georgia Bulldog Benjamin Watson has long been an outspoken voice about the issues of the day.

Former Georgia Bulldog and Super Bowl Champion Benjamin Watson on Good Day Atlanta: 

In addition to his 16-year NFL Career, former Georgia Bulldog and Super Bowl champion Benjamin Watson has long been an outspoken voice about the issues of the day, especially when it comes to racial injustice. In fact, he's re-releasing his book "Under Our Skin." 

Watson joins Good Day with more on that and his new podcast with his wife. For more information on Benjamin Watson follow him on Instagram: @benjaminswatson or on Twitter: @BenjaminSWatson.

Attorney Randy Kessler reacts to the Bill and Melinda Gates divorce news

Bill and Melinda Gates, two of the richest people in the world, announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

High-profile divorce lawyer Randy Kessler reacts to the Bill and Melinda Gates divorce news: Kessler, the author of "Divorce: Protect Yourself, Your Kids and Your Future," joins Good Day with his take on the Bill and Melinda Gates divorce news. For more information on Kessler click here.

Producer Heather Haynes talks Growing Up Black Atlanta

VH1's new digital series is taking a look at what it's like to grow up Black in Atlanta.

"Growing Up Black: Atlanta": VH1's new digital series "Growing Up Black: Atlanta's," senior producer Heather Haynes joins us to talk about the show and to talk about what viewers can expect in the episode. For more information click here. 

Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan shares a story that is personal to her: Jordan participated in an episode of "Iyanla Fix My Life" and talked about why her romantic relationships aren't as successful.  For more information on Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr.

Pet of the Day from Furkids

Trista loves attention and running around.