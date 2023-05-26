Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 26, 2023

"Jurassic World: the Exhibition" at Pullman Yards:

You’ve seen the blockbuster "Jurassic World" movies — now, it’s your chance to star in one of your own!

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition" opens Friday at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards, allowing visitors to "step inside" the films and encounter full-sized dinosaurs around every corner. Those dinosaurs are the creations of Animax Designs in Nashville, and we caught up with the company’s executive vice president just ahead of the grand opening.

"It took 18 months to fully design, build, and construct the dinosaurs," says Michael Mattox. "In my facility in Nashville, we have about 140 people; artists, engineers, creatives, painters, everything you can imagine to make these guys come to life."

Creators say the experience should take around 45 minutes to an hour for visitors to walk through, although there’s no time limit for visitors once inside. Admission varies by date and time — and tickets are available for purchase here.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and we’re told it will remain at Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast in Atlanta) through at least the summer and fall.

Momocon returns to downtown Atlanta:

From hip-hop royalty to Disney icons, the star-power at this year’s MomoCon is bright enough to light up a whole universe!

MomoCon is back at the Georgia World Congress Center, bringing the best of "Geek Culture" to Downtown Atlanta for four days of gaming, cosplaying, and celebrity-meeting. The event’s origin story stretches back nearly 20 years, when anime fans at Georgia Tech came up with the idea of creating a convention on campus; that idea eventually morphed into the first MomoCon, held in 2005 and attended by more than 700 fans. Seems like a big turnout, right? Well, yes … until you compare it to last year’s attendance: more than 42,000!

Highlights of the annual event include the open game hall (which we’re told is the second largest in the country), live music, cosplay contests, and celebrity appearances. And this year, some true pop culture icons have signed on to be part of the convention, including director and animator Don Bluth ("An American Tail," "The Land Before Time"), founding Run-DMC member Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and singer/actress Adassa (the voice of "Delores" in Disney’s "Encanto").

MomoCon continues through Sunday at the Georgia World Congress Center; for a schedule of events and daily hours, click here. Single day membership rates are $50 for Friday, $55 for Saturday, and $45 for Sunday, and multi-day membership is $95.

We’re never ones to miss a big event here on Good Day Atlanta — especially when celebrities are involved! Click the video player in this article to find out who we ran into during our morning at the Georgia World Congress Center!

Burgers With Buck out on the deck: Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q earned number one on Yelp for their Burger. They visited the Fox 5 Weather Deck to share some of the goodness with Buck, and to give some grilling tips. See how many thumbs up he gave them. To find a Fox Bros. location near you, click here.

Amy M. Jacobs, the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, talks the latest "Look Again" campaign: For the 10th consecutive year, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is calling for families and caregivers of children to increase awareness of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles. This year’s "Look Again" campaign comes just ahead of Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, and hopes to ensure that families, child care providers, and the public understand how to prevent pediatric vehicular heatstroke during this time. For more information for the campaign click here.

Actor Joe Mantegna and Gold Star family member Monica Magee Duncan talks the National Memorial Day Concert: Co-hosted by Mantegna, Emmy-Award-winner Gary Sinise with actress Mary McCormack, who are long-time supporters of veterans’ causes and our troops in active service, the 34th annual event brings the country together and pays tribute to the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert will air on PBS nationwide Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 8 p.m..

Pike Nurseries gives tips on Red White and Blue for Memorial Day: To find a location nearest you click here.

Shari Nycole gives some motivational tips: As the world mourns the loss of the late, great Tina Turner, this is also an opportune time to take one of the biggest lessons she left us with, and run with it: "Do not allow anyone or anything to cheat you out of your destiny."