Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 25, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on May 25, 2026.

Center honors Chattanooga as Medal of Honor birthplace: The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga, TN houses the fascinating history of our nation’s highest military award for valor, tracing the story from the first medals awarded in the early 1860s all the way to the present day. Throughout the Center’s 19,000-square-foot space, the personal stories of Medal of Honor recipients are told through artifacts and interactive displays.

Dr. Winawer explains how the cause of Kyle Busch's death could happen: An update on the passing of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has been announced. Reports say it began as severe pneumonia that turned into sepsis. Dr. Winawer explains how this could happen.

Rick Ross talks about his upcoming symphony tour live at the Fox plus his annual car and bike show: It's been 20 years since Rick Ross' debut album The Port of Miami has been released, and he's got big plans to celebrate. That same weekend he will have his annual car & bike show in Fayettville. To purchase your tickets for the orchestra tour, click here. For more on the car & bike show, click here.

Kierra M has the latest in entertainment headlines: Stephen Colbert signs off for his final show, and Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash was a huge success. Entertainment contributor Kierra M has the details.

Pet of the day: Shelter and Shelves Rescue brings in Cosmo for adoption. Click here to learn more about adoption.