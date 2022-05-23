Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 23, 2022

The newly-opened NoriFish in Sandy Springs is an omakase-style restaurant, which essentially means customers let the chef put together the meal.

"I’ll leave it up to you."

That’s the meaning behind the concept of a new restaurant in Sandy Springs, and it’s the vibe you can expect when you sit down to dine.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got our first look inside NoriFish, the new premium sushi restaurant from owner and executive chef Sean Park. Park says NoriFish is an omakase-style restaurant, which essentially means customers let the chef put together the meal — in other words, they’re saying, "I’ll leave it up to you."

The chef’s tasting menu comes in three sizes: petite (which features nine items), standard (including a dozen items), and premium (consisting of 17 items). The restaurant’s menu also features signature sushi items and other specialties, and Park says fish is flown in directly from the Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo. 

The team behind NoriFish previously opened Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen in January 2020, also in Sandy Springs. NoriFish is located at 1115 Springwood Connector in Sandy Springs, and is currently open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. 

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a taste of the new restaurant, not to mention learn a little more about the omakase experience. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning inside NoriFish!

As if rising COVID-19 cases aren't enough, monkeypox has broken out with over 100 cases in 12 countries. Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to talk about the latest news dealing with the viruses.

The Breathe Again Foundation was established to advocate for victims of domestic violence. Jannelle M. Forbes speaks about the Breathe Again Retreat, which will provide a multitude of workshops and more to help women find their purpose and who they are.

It may not be Christmas, but Mistletoe and Elf are sure to bring you cheer. The two must be adopted together and love toys and affection from their humans. For more information, contact the Humane Society of Cobb County at (770) 428-5678.

Singer, songwriter, and producer Jody Watley is receiving her own day in the city of Atlanta and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Mega Atlanta Radio Host Amani Sams gives insight on who Jody Watley is and her lifetime accomplishments. Sams says June 2 will be deemed as Jody Watley Day.

