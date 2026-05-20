Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 20, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta today.

Gloria and Emily Estefan make history with world premiere musical "Basura": How did Grammy-winning music icon Gloria Estefan find her latest project? She didn’t. It found her. "In 2019, I got a call from Michael Shulman, the producer, who had bought the rights to the story," says Estefan. "And he asked me to watch ‘Landfill Harmonic.’ I watched it, I was so inspired." "Landfill Harmonic" is the 2015 documentary that tells the fascinating story of the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, a Paraguayan musical group that plays instruments made entirely out of recycled trash. That story now forms the basis of the stage musical "Basura," with a book written by Karen Zacarías and music and lyrics by Estefan and her daughter Emily. The musical will make its world premiere at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre later this month, with preview performances set to begin on Saturday, May 30th. For ticket information click here.

Tharcila Smith of The Renfrew Center is offering tips for a healthy body image: Feeling stressed about body image this summer? Many are looking forward to barbecues, sporting events, and long days at the pool or beach. But alongside the season’s excitement comes a surge of pressure from social media and cultural messaging to look a certain way. Tharcila Smith gives tips to help with body image.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock

5 Church celebrating 10 years in Atlanta: CEO Ayman Kamel and Chef Denise Coker talk about the summer-long celebration. Check out the menu, here.

Jackie Paige gives a Memorial Day weekend fitness survival guide: Listen to Jackie weekdays on Majic 1075 from 10am til 3pm. Check out her fitness tips below.

TIP #1 — The BBQ Rule

Don't show up starving. That's how you end up eating three hotdogs and two burgers.

Eat something light with protein beforehand, so you’re not attacking the chip bowl the second you arrive.

TIP #2 — The ‘Vacation Calories Don’t Count’ Myth

There’s this magical thinking over holiday weekends where people act like calories disappear because it's a holiday. Surprise- they don't disappear.

Enjoy the burger. Enjoy the dessert. But don't overdo it.. One burger, one dessert.

TIP #3 — Hydrate

If you’re outside in the heat, especially here in Atlanta, staying hydrated is huge. It also helps cut out the overeating because you are full on water.

A simple rule: for every alcoholic drink or meal, have a glass of water. Future-you will be VERY grateful.

TIP #4 — Burn Calories Without Trying

Swimming, Walking, and dancing all count as was to burn calories.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named "Bashful" for adoption. To learn more, click here.