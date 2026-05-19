Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 19, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Tuesday:

Paddling Georgia’s waterways during National Safe Boating Week: We’re right in the middle of National Safe Boating Week, and the National Safe Boating Council has a simple message: life jackets save lives. According to the National Safe Boating Council website (using data from the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics), 76% of boating deaths are due to drowning — and 87% of victims aren’t wearing a life jacket. That’s why advocates say boaters shouldn’t just have life jackets on board, but should be wearing them at all times. Here in Georgia, National Safe Boating Week kicked off on Saturday, May 16th with a series of low-cost "Kayaking 101" classes at several locations. The initiative was led by the Georgia chapter of the American Canoe Association and several partner agencies, with the goal of teaching people the basics of safe kayaking.

Family vacation or family stress with licensed therapist Melanie Preston: Summer vacations are supposed to help families reconnect — but for many couples and parents, trips actually expose stress, resentment, overstimulation, and disconnection. Melanie gives three ways you can limit your stress level this Summer.

Dan Corso of the Sports Business Journal talks about Atlanta being named #1 Sports Business City: The World Cup kicks off in 23 days, and Atlanta will host soccer fans from all over the world. And it's no wonder Atlanta has been named the number one sports business city in the country. Dan Corso gives updates and information.

World Cup updates with Kevin Egan: Music headliners for this year's World Cup has been announced, and Lay's is the official snack of the event. The team tries the different flavors, and see which one is their favorite.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Shaq earns his Master's degree and Michael Jackson is back on top of the billboard charts.

Pet of the day: Today we had two different pets. Gable with Fur Kids and Lady Grace with operation foster.