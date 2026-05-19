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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 19, 2026

Published  May 19, 2026 1:26pm EDT
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FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Tuesday:

How to safely paddle Georgia's waterways

How to safely paddle Georgia's waterways

It's National Safe Boating Week and Paul Milliken gets advice on how to safely paddle on Georgia's waterways. 

Paddling Georgia’s waterways during National Safe Boating Week: We’re right in the middle of National Safe Boating Week, and the National Safe Boating Council has a simple message: life jackets save lives. According to the National Safe Boating Council website (using data from the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics),  76% of boating deaths are due to drowning — and 87% of victims aren’t wearing a life jacket. That’s why advocates say boaters shouldn’t just have life jackets on board, but should be wearing them at all times.  Here in Georgia, National Safe Boating Week kicked off on Saturday, May 16th with a series of low-cost "Kayaking 101" classes at several locations. The initiative was led by the Georgia chapter of the American Canoe Association and several partner agencies, with the goal of teaching people the basics of safe kayaking. 

Melanie Preston helps you relax on family vacation

Melanie Preston helps you relax on family vacation

Family Vacation or Family Stress: Learn to reconnect this Summer

Family vacation or family stress with licensed therapist Melanie Preston: Summer vacations are supposed to help families reconnect — but for many couples and parents, trips actually expose stress, resentment, overstimulation, and disconnection. Melanie gives three ways you can limit your stress level this Summer.  

Atlanta named #1 sports business city

Atlanta named #1 sports business city

Dan Corso of Sports Business Journal explains what this big news means for Atlanta

Dan Corso of the Sports Business Journal talks about Atlanta being named #1 Sports Business City: The World Cup kicks off in 23 days, and Atlanta will host soccer fans from all over the world. And it's no wonder Atlanta has been named the number one sports business city in the country. Dan Corso gives updates and information. 

Performers announced for the FIFA World Cup

Performers announced for the FIFA World Cup

Kevin Egan tells us who will perform, plus the try some special flavored FIFA themed potato chips.

World Cup updates with Kevin Egan: Music headliners for this year's World Cup has been announced, and Lay's is the official snack of the event. The team tries the different flavors, and see which one is their favorite. 

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment headlines

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment headlines

Shaq has obtained his Master's degree, and Michael Jackson is back at the top of the charts

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Shaq earns his Master's degree and Michael Jackson is back on top of the billboard charts.

Pet of the day: Gable & Lady Grace

Pet of the day: Gable & Lady Grace

For more information on adoption visit furkids.org and operationfoster.org

Pet of the day: Today we had two different pets. Gable with Fur Kids and Lady Grace with operation foster. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta