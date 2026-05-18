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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 18, 2026

Published  May 18, 2026 1:19pm EDT
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FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Special guests and segment on Good Day Atlanta:

Celebrating Museum City Day proclamation

Celebrating Museum City Day proclamation

Local leaders have declared May 18th as "Museum City Day" in Cartersville, reading a public proclamation at the city's Rose Lawn House Museum. Good Day's Paul Milliken went to Cartersville on Monday morning. 

Cartersville leaders celebrate "Museum City Day" proclamation: Museum City Day today is International Museum Day — and there’s no better place to celebrate than Georgia’s own Museum City. We’re talking about Cartersville, of course, which is home to a handful of top museums, including the Rose Lawn House Museum, which is owned by the country and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was once owned by evangelist Sam Jones, whose writing and memorabilia remain on display there. In honor of International Museum Day and the 35th anniversary of Cartersville’s tourism bureau, the city and county joined forces this morning to declare today "Museum City Day."  

Christianne Klein on how to make every vacation educational

Christianne Klein on how to make every vacation educational

Your next family vacation doesn’t have to mean a break from learning. 

Christianne Klein How to Make Every Vacation Educational: Summer is almost here, and your next family vacation doesn’t have to mean a break from learning. Travel expert Christianne Klein, says some of the best education happens while traveling. She speaks with Natalie and give some tips and tricks.  

Pet of the day: Otto & Gabriella

Pet of the day: Otto & Gabriella

For more information on adoption visit Rescue-pals.org

Pet of the Day: Rescue Pals brings in Otto & Gabriella for adoption. For more information click here. 

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