Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 18, 2026

Special guests and segment on Good Day Atlanta:

Cartersville leaders celebrate "Museum City Day" proclamation: Museum City Day today is International Museum Day — and there’s no better place to celebrate than Georgia’s own Museum City. We’re talking about Cartersville, of course, which is home to a handful of top museums, including the Rose Lawn House Museum, which is owned by the country and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was once owned by evangelist Sam Jones, whose writing and memorabilia remain on display there. In honor of International Museum Day and the 35th anniversary of Cartersville’s tourism bureau, the city and county joined forces this morning to declare today "Museum City Day."

Christianne Klein How to Make Every Vacation Educational: Summer is almost here, and your next family vacation doesn’t have to mean a break from learning. Travel expert Christianne Klein, says some of the best education happens while traveling. She speaks with Natalie and give some tips and tricks.

Pet of the Day: Rescue Pals brings in Otto & Gabriella for adoption. For more information click here.