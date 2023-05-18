Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 18, 2023

Elvis tribute show rocks Marietta’s Strand Theatre Legends in Concert:

Thanks in large part to last year’s Academy Award-nominated biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis fever" is burning hotter than ever. And right now, some of the world’s greatest tribute artists are taking care of business in Marietta, headlining a high-energy show dedicated to the King of Rock and Roll.

"Legends in Concert - Back in the Building" is billed as the "ultimate Elvis tribute musical," and is playing at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta through Sunday. Featuring award-winning ETAs (that’s Elvis Tribute Artists, in case you didn’t know…) including Pat Dunn and Taylor Rodriguez, the musical review features the King’s biggest hits from every iconic era of his career, including his days as a box-office idol and the 70s Vegas extravaganzas featuring glittering jumpsuits and karate moves.

Speaking of Vegas, one of Mr. Presley’s most famous co-stars was the great Ann-Margret, who starred alongside the entertainer in 1964’s "Viva Las Vegas." And "Legends in Concert - Back in the Building" has that pairing covered, too, with Carol Maccri Gossamer joining the show with her tribute to Ann-Margret.

"Legends in Concert - Back in the Building" performances continue at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday evenings, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $25 to $68, and are available for purchase online here. The Strand is located at 117 North Park Square in Marietta.

Of course, we can’t help falling in love with Elvis every time we hear one of his songs, so we decided that this morning, we wanted a little less conversation…and a lot more music! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Marietta getting a special behind-the-scenes look at this can't-miss show!

