Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 11, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Convention focuses on connecting kids to nature

Leaders from around the world are gathered in Downtown Atlanta this week, discussing new ways to create access to the outdoors for children and families.

Back in 2005, Children & Nature Network co-founder Richard Louv coined the term "Nature-Deficit Disorder" to describe the impact on human beings of spending less and less time outdoors. This week, more than 15 years later, Louv and hundreds of other leaders are here in Atlanta, working together to find ways to connect kids to nature and reverse the trend of spending too much time indoors.

The Children & Nature Network is hosting the Inside-Out International Conference this week at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, gathering hundreds of community leaders, educators, scientists and more for four full days of developing ways to create equitable access to the outdoors for children and families. 

Workshops and panels have been ongoing since Monday, and Thursday will be a particularly busy day, with opening comments from Yolanda Renee King (granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.), a conversation between Dr. Jane Goodall and Richard Louv, and then a family festival at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park at Historic Vine City in Atlanta.

That festival, organized with national nonprofit Hike it Baby and called "Bring it Outdoors!," will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and is free and open to the public. The 16-acre park is located off of Vine Street in Downtown Atlanta, just a few blocks from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  

For more information on the Children & Nature Network, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Inside-Out International Conference, learning more about the participants and the event’s mission.

Jen's Fish Fry serves up mouthwatering family recipes

Jen's Fish Fry, located in Stockbridge and Fayetteville, specializes in serving up family recipes that will make your mouth water. Owner Jennifer Willis joins in along with Chef Michael Montford to share how the establishment came about and a peek into the menu that they say differentiates them from the rest.


Owner of Jen's Fish Fry stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her new location and breakfast menu: Jennifer Willis is opening up the doors to her second Jen’s Fish Fry in Fayetteville. Jen says Jen's Fish Fry is best known for making fish famous! Her restaurants have a variety of tasty food from chicken wings, po boys sandwiches, catfish dinners, shrimp baskets, and more. Follow them on social media @JensFishFry and check out the menu here.

Shaggy talks The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer revealed the elimination of the Space Bunny who was reggae superstar Shaggy. Hear Shaggy's overall experience while on the show and more.

Sharon chats with Shaggy after his exit from Fox's "The Masked Singer": A top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities. Catch the episode tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX 5.

Niecey Shaw talks BMF, Mariah Carey, and more

CLASSIX 102.9 radio personnel Niecy Shaw joins Good Day to discuss the announcement of comedian Mo'Nique joining Starz crime drama "BMF" and Mariah Carey purchasing an Atlanta mansion.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: Mariah Carey buys a new Atlanta home, and 50 Cent calls on Monique to appear in his show "BMF." Niecey Shaw has all the details. Catch her on Classix 102.9 Weekdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

Pet of the Day from Humane Society

Meet Zoomie, who always has the zoomies. She is a 3-year-old Terrier mix with an adorable smile. If you would like to take Zoomie home, contact the Humane Society of NE Ga. at (770) 532-6617.