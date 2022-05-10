Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 10, 2022

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
New camellia variety discovered at Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Smith-Gilbert Gardens is now home to a new variety of camellia, which means the Kennesaw botanical garden also has the right to name it. And at the garden’s annual Rose Garden Gala this weekend, that naming right will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

It turns out, Bartlett was right. Smith-Gilbert Gardens is now home to a new variety of camellia (created through a natural process called "sporting"), which means the Kennesaw botanical garden also has the right to name it. And at the garden’s annual Rose Garden Gala this weekend, that naming right will be auctioned off to the highest bidder!

This morning, we spent some time exploring Smith-Gilbert Gardens, learning more about the new camellia and upcoming gala and showcasing the property’s spectacular spring blooms. In case you’ve never had the chance to visit, Smith-Gilbert Gardens is a City of Kennesaw botanical garden spread out over 17 acres surrounding the historic Hiram Butler House. Smith-Gilbert Gardens is open to the public and home to thousands of plants, which are divided up into themed areas including the Pollinator Garden, Bonsai Collection, Japanese Maple Grove, and — of course — the Paladino Camellia Garden. Last year, the team at Smith-Gilbert Gardens launched Art Blooms, surrounding outdoor sculptures with more than 20,000 daffodil blooms and scheduling an ongoing series of live art demonstrations.    

Funds raised at the annual Rose Garden Gala — happening this Saturday, May 14 — support Smith-Gilbert Gardens, and a live auction during the event will include the rights to name the new camellia. To learn more about the event and the flower, click the video player in this article. And for more information on visiting Smith-Gilbert Gardens, click here.

Actor, Myles Truitt on Good Day Atlanta

In the world of 'Stranger Things,' it's been six months since the battle of Starcourt brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Now actor and Atlanta native Myles Truitt is joining the cast as star basketball player Patrick.

In the "Stranger Things" saga, it's been six months since the battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.  Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends must now navigate the complexities of high school.  In the new season, we meet star basketball player "Patrick" played by Atlanta native Myles Truitt. He joins us with more on "Stranger Things" Season 4 Volume One.  For more information on Myles Truitt follow him on social media @mylestruitt . 

Director Payne Lindsey talks about the Tara Grinstead case

The first case 'Up and Vanished' covered was the disappearance of Georgia school teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead and is often credited with cracking the cold case that led to two arrests. Host Payne Lindsey joins Good Day to talk about covering the case and how he was subpoenaed in the trial.

His podcast is often credited with helping to crack the cold case that lead to two arrests in the murder of Tara Grinstead. Payne Lindsey, from Tenderfoot TV joins us live as day two of the trial gets underway.   For more information on Tenderfoot TV or the Podcast "Up and Vanished," click here.  

Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a new survey from the CDC says that as children struggle more and more with their mental well being, one in five high school students have seriously considered suicide. Dr. Christina Johns sits down to discuss this serious issue and gives advice for parents and more.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.  And a new survey from the CDC says that as children struggle more and more with their mental wellbeing, one in five high school students has serious considered suicide.  Pediatrician, Dr. Christina Johns, has closer look at this troubling trend and what we can do about it. For more information click here.

Alene Paulk joins us to talk about her award-winning cake decorating skills

Atlanta based sugar artist Alene Paulk with Zuckerie Confections talks about taking home the third place trophy in the East Coasts largest cake competition in Virginia and her many "life-size" cake creations.

Atlanta based sugar artist Alene Paulk who showed off her skills at the 10th Annual National Capital Are Cake Show joins us to talk about what goes into her magnificent cake decorating and sculpting techniques.  For more information click here. 

Pet of the day from FurKids

Levi is six years old and is described as "sweet and mellow." He lives to go on walks and would be good for a family looking for a gentle pet. Not to forget his puppy-dog eyes.

For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 