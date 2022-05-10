Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 10, 2022

New camellia variety discovered at Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens

When the camellias bloom at Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens, they really bloom — after all, there’s an entire section dedicated to the flowering plant. So, when garden manager Lisa Bartlett noticed a change in one of the plants a few years ago, she had a feeling something special might be happening.

It turns out, Bartlett was right. Smith-Gilbert Gardens is now home to a new variety of camellia (created through a natural process called "sporting"), which means the Kennesaw botanical garden also has the right to name it. And at the garden’s annual Rose Garden Gala this weekend, that naming right will be auctioned off to the highest bidder!

This morning, we spent some time exploring Smith-Gilbert Gardens, learning more about the new camellia and upcoming gala and showcasing the property’s spectacular spring blooms. In case you’ve never had the chance to visit, Smith-Gilbert Gardens is a City of Kennesaw botanical garden spread out over 17 acres surrounding the historic Hiram Butler House. Smith-Gilbert Gardens is open to the public and home to thousands of plants, which are divided up into themed areas including the Pollinator Garden, Bonsai Collection, Japanese Maple Grove, and — of course — the Paladino Camellia Garden. Last year, the team at Smith-Gilbert Gardens launched Art Blooms, surrounding outdoor sculptures with more than 20,000 daffodil blooms and scheduling an ongoing series of live art demonstrations.

Funds raised at the annual Rose Garden Gala — happening this Saturday, May 14 — support Smith-Gilbert Gardens, and a live auction during the event will include the rights to name the new camellia. To learn more about the event and the flower, click the video player in this article. And for more information on visiting Smith-Gilbert Gardens, click here.

Actor, Myles Truitt on Good Day Atlanta

In the "Stranger Things" saga, it's been six months since the battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends must now navigate the complexities of high school. In the new season, we meet star basketball player "Patrick" played by Atlanta native Myles Truitt. He joins us with more on "Stranger Things" Season 4 Volume One. For more information on Myles Truitt follow him on social media @mylestruitt .

Director Payne Lindsey talks about the Tara Grinstead case

His podcast is often credited with helping to crack the cold case that lead to two arrests in the murder of Tara Grinstead. Payne Lindsey, from Tenderfoot TV joins us live as day two of the trial gets underway. For more information on Tenderfoot TV or the Podcast "Up and Vanished," click here.

Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. And a new survey from the CDC says that as children struggle more and more with their mental wellbeing, one in five high school students has serious considered suicide. Pediatrician, Dr. Christina Johns, has closer look at this troubling trend and what we can do about it. For more information click here.

Alene Paulk joins us to talk about her award-winning cake decorating skills

Atlanta based sugar artist Alene Paulk who showed off her skills at the 10th Annual National Capital Are Cake Show joins us to talk about what goes into her magnificent cake decorating and sculpting techniques. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from FurKids

For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.