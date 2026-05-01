Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 1, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for May 1, 2026:

Big Tigger's Beltline BikeFest, an annual celebration: There will be bike and helmet giveaways for kids, and a family-friendly festival with live music and free health checks. This is the fourth year for the event. There will only be a bike giveaway. The festival has now been canceled due to weather.

Spring Cleaning & Refreshing with lifestyle expert Evette Ríos: Spring cleaning gets a bad rap, and can sound like a whole weekend of misery. Evette Rios shares five targeted zones, the right products, and a few clever DIY tricks that could transform your home in an afternoon.



Dr. Marc Hurlbert, CEO of the Melanoma Research Alliance, busts myths and gives tips about sunscreen use: May is Melanoma Awareness Month, and a new national survey by the Melanoma Research Alliance reveals that widespread misinformation and confusion about sunscreen is leading many Americans to question or skip sun protection. Melanoma is one of the most preventable cancers, yet confusion about sunscreen and misunderstandings of daily sun exposure are making prevention more difficult.

Agave Bandido prepares for Cinco de Mayo: Agave Bandido is described as a high-energy Mexican kitchen and tequila bar where bold flavors, handcrafted cocktails, and unforgettable moments come together. They will have their second annual Cinco de Mayo celebration. Learn more information, here.

Pike Nurseries shows some Mother's Day garden gift ideas: To find a Pike Nursery location near you, click here.

Neiko Flowers gives 4 ways to bloom in May: You can listen to Neiko weekends on Praise 102.5

Zoo Atlanta brings in an Armadillo: We get a look at an armadillo pup, and learn more about the upcoming Mother's Day event.

Pet of the day: Angels Among Us brings in Sage for adoption.