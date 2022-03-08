Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 8, 2022

Cast members "proud" to bring Temptations story to Atlanta:

You already know the songs "My Girl," "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)," and "Ain’t Too Proud To Beg" to name a few. But do you know the story of the Grammy-winning group that turned those songs into timeless classics? The true story of Motown supergroup The Temptations is told through music, dance, and drama in the Broadway hit "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations", which takes over the Fox Theatre stage in Atlanta from March 8 through the 13 for eight performances.

The show, written by Dominique Morisseau and featuring the group’s most famous songs, opened on Broadway in 2019 and went on to score a dozen Tony Award nominations (winning for Sergio Trujillo’s choreography). The show’s national tour is now crossing the country, and will make its Altanta debut with the upcoming run at the Fox.

For two of the show’s cast members, performing in Atlanta is something of a homecoming. Jalen Harris, who stars as Eddie Kendricks, considers the city a second home thanks to many family and business connections here; meanwhile, Michael Andreaus, who takes on the role of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. in the musical, was born in Atlanta.

We recently had the chance to catch up with those two performers ahead of their tour stop here in Atlanta; to hear from them, click the video player in this article. And click here for more information on the Atlanta run of "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations."

Real Estate expert John Adams joins us with information on squatters Rights in Georgia: For more information on John Adams follow him on Facebook.

Veteran actress Karen Malina White talks Disney's "The Proud Family" reboot and other upcoming projects: Veteran actress Karen Malina White returns as the voice of Dijonay Jones in the revival of the highly-popular Disney animated series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder". She'll also appear in Netflix's upcoming limited series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is streaming now on Disney+. "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." will appear on Netflix later this year.

Family-friendly film "Tyson's Run" opening in Atlanta theaters: Actor and Atlanta native Amy Smart Good Day to talk about the family friendly film "Tyson's Run," which is scheduled to open in Atlanta theaters this month. For more information click here.

Joseph Sikora talks his new series in the "Power" universe: Tommy Egan leaves New York behind and plans to take on Chicago, using his outsider status to break all the local rules and rewrite them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in the city. "Power Book IV: Force" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Starz. Watch the trailer here.

Karin Slaughter talks "Pieces of Her" novel turned Netflix series: In the adaptation of Slaughter's novel, a woman pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light. Click here to watch the trailer.

Christal Jordan from RollingOut magazine joins us to talk about the latest entertainment news: For more information on Christal Jordan follow her @enchantedpr.