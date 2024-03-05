Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 5, 2024

Here are the guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta for Tuesday, March 5:

Paul visits Adventure Air Sports in Alpharetta: If you’re anything like the Good Day Atlanta team, you’re already making your spring break plans. And if you’re scheduling a staycation with the kids this year, we found a new spot that’s heavy on the "air time"…but easy on the air miles.

We’re talking about Adventure Air Sports, the new family entertainment center in Alpharetta where you’ll find trampolines, basketball, racing slides, and a ninja obstacle course all under one roof. If the name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen our hilarious (and exhausting!) mornings at the Kennesaw location. But as soon as we heard about the new Alpharetta spot — located in the same complex as The Cooler — we knew we needed to book a morning there to check it out.

READ FULL STORY

"The American Society of the Magical Negroes" with director Kobi Libii and Justice Smith: "The American Society of Magical Negroes" is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier. Catch it in theaters on Friday, March 15. Watch the trailer here.

Armani Ortiz, director of the new BET+ drama "Perimeter": "Perimeter" is the latest work from Ortiz, the co-director of Tyler Perry’s documentary, "Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story." Executive produced by Tyler Perry and Ortiz, this series is set in 1992 Atlanta and follows a promising college student during the infamous annual spring break festival Freaknik and the preparations for the 1996 Olympics, as she navigates the ups and downs of falling in love with a drug dealer. Check out our trailer here.

Elodie Young talks season 3 of "The Cleaning Lady": When Arman mysteriously disappears, Thony and Nadia begrudgingly team up to look for him. Meanwhile, Fiona tries to manage the aftermath of her deportation to the Philippines and reconnects with an old flame in the all-new episode "Arman." The season premiere episode of "The Cleaning Lady" airs tonight at 8 on FOX.

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment news: Michelle Williams pokes fun at herself in a new Uber Eats ad and some fans aren't hear for it. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are still holding strong. Christal Jordan has the details.