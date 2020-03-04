Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 4, 2020

The Good Day feature team spent the morning in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood, hanging out with the team behind El Tesoro.

ATLANTA - Edgewood taqueria serves up rich culinary experience:  Its name translates to “the treasure” in Spanish — and with breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus filled with family-style Mexican dishes to choose from, it’s safe to say there’s an abundance of riches waiting to be discovered inside Atlanta’s El Tesoro. Click here for more.

The countdown is on to the NCAA Men's Final Four which is taking place in Atlanta.

Final Four in Atlanta:  We're 30 days out from the NCAA Men's Final Four, happening right here in Atlanta. Carl Adkins, the Executive Director of the Atlanta Basketball Host Committee, stops by with an update. For more information on the NCAA Men's Final Four click here.

Jarard J joins Good Day Atlanta via Skype to discuss the latest in the Spike Lee controversy with the New York Knicks

Skype interview with Jarard J from Magic's 107.5 and 97.5:  For more information on Jarard J click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia:  For more information click here.