Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 31, 2025

Segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta for March 31, 2025.

Spring Break: Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin County: Slip on your sunglasses and slather on your sunscreen, because Good Day Atlanta is heading out on an epic search for some of Georgia’s best spring break adventures! First up, we’re taking a road trip about 150 miles south of Atlanta to an absolutely awesome destination known as Georgia’s "Little Grand Canyon." Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin is easily one of the most unique spots in the state, a unique landscape created by poor farming practices during the 1800s.

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in healthcare headlines: What is food intoxication, potentially linked to the death of a former Yankees player’s son? Questions are swirling about the mysterious death of a teenager who died while on family vacation in Costa Rica. We examine the possibility of one outcome with Emory Doctor Neil Winawer.

Dips Kitchen: Turning Classic Meals into Craveable Dips: Inspired by Founder & CEO Jeff Scardino’s Christmas Eve family tradition of an all-dip dinner, Dips Kitchen was created with the same values in mind, bringing people together over shareable, good food. Dips Kitchen takes traditional dishes like Lobster & Clam Chowder, a French Dip Sandwich, and Fried Hot Chicken and reimagines them into fresh, creamy dips served with an array of accouterments, as a salad, or sandwich. For more information, click here.

April & Shenelle talk the latest in entertainment headlines: Morgan Wallen walks off the Saturday Night Live set and Jessica Simpson's has an interesting drink choice. The ladies of FHGH Podcast discuss.