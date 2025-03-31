Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 31, 2025

Published  March 31, 2025 1:52pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta for March 31, 2025. 

Providence Canyon State Park worth a visit

Did you know there's a place called Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon"? Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken takes us there this morning.

Spring Break: Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin County: Slip on your sunglasses and slather on your sunscreen, because Good Day Atlanta is heading out on an epic search for some of Georgia’s best spring break adventures! First up, we’re taking a road trip about 150 miles south of Atlanta to an absolutely awesome destination known as Georgia’s "Little Grand Canyon." Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin is easily one of the most unique spots in the state, a unique landscape created by poor farming practices during the 1800s. 

Dr. Winawer talks about death of Miller Gardner

Questions are swirling after the death of 14-year-old Miller Gardner, son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. Dr. Winawer says its possible he died of food poisoning after the whole family became sick after eating at a local restaurant.

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in healthcare headlines: What is food intoxication, potentially linked to the death of a former Yankees player’s son? Questions are swirling about the mysterious death of a teenager who died while on family vacation in Costa Rica. We examine the possibility of one outcome with Emory Doctor Neil Winawer. 

Dips Kitchen

Dips Kitchen is a first-of-its-kind eatery that serves made from scratch dips as meals. They stopped by Good Day Atlanta to explain.

Dips Kitchen: Turning Classic Meals into Craveable Dips: Inspired by Founder & CEO Jeff Scardino’s Christmas Eve family tradition of an all-dip dinner, Dips Kitchen was created with the same values in mind, bringing people together over shareable, good food. Dips Kitchen takes traditional dishes like Lobster & Clam Chowder, a French Dip Sandwich, and Fried Hot Chicken and reimagines them into fresh, creamy dips served with an array of accouterments, as a salad, or sandwich. For more information, click here. 

April B and Shenelle Simon talk entertainment headlines

April B and Shenelle Simon joined GOod Day Atlanta to talk about the latest entertainment headlines.

April & Shenelle talk the latest in entertainment headlines: Morgan Wallen walks off the Saturday Night Live set and Jessica Simpson's has an interesting drink choice. The ladies of FHGH Podcast discuss. 

