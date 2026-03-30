Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 30, 2026

Special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta on March 30:

New museum exhibit in metro Atlanta explores 50 years of Apple: Exactly 50 years ago this week, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne founded a little company called Apple Inc. And considering the fact that you’re probably reading this article on an Apple product right now, it’s safe to say the company has made quite an impact of the past half-century. In honor of this major milestone, Roswell’s Mimms Museum of Technology and Art is unveiling a massive new exhibit called "iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple."



Keith Sweat and Michael Jai White discuss the release of The Secret Between Us: The film will hit theaters on Friday, April 3. Keith Sweat serves as EP on the film and Jai White is the lead actor. A man admired for his integrity watches his perfect life unravel when a son from a long-buried affair resurfaces — forcing him to confront the painful consequences of betrayal as both father and son seek reconciliation and redemption.



The Unmasked Contestant from Fox's The Masked Singer: The Masked Singer Semi-Finals aired last Wednesday on FOX 5. Singer and songwriter Rachel Plattan was unveiled as the Pangolin. See what she said to Natalie, about her experience on the show.

Atlanta-based Chef Suzanne Vizethann, shows viewers an easy recipe from her cookbook: The famed Southern chef whose new cookbook Brunch Season: A Year of Delicious Mornings from the Buttermilk Kitchen is redefining how families gather during the holidays. Click here to order your copy.

April B & Shenelle Simone of The Flew Here Grew Here Podcast: The ladies talk about the latest in entertainment headlines. Howie Mandel apologizes to Kelly Ripa after heated on-air exchange. And Tiger Woods' girlfriend has her hands full after his DUI arrest.

Pet of the Day: Braveheart Bulliez Rescuee brings in Cami for adoption. For more information, click here.