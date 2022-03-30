Expand / Collapse search
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 30, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar brings taste of Haiti to metro Atlanta

Ezechiel 'Zeke' Jean-Louis is a first-generation Haitian-American, and says he created the menu as a way to introduce metro Atlanta diners to Haitian flavors by using them in familiar dishes.

ATLANTA - Smyrna restaurant brings taste of Haiti to metro Atlanta:    

With a fascinating family history including Haiti’s key involvement in the American Revolution, Ezechiel Jean-Louis has a deep understanding of the importance of roots and tradition. And that’s why the restaurant owner works so hard to honor the food of his ancestors while giving it a modern twist perfect for metro Atlanta’s booming food scene.

Jean-Louis and his wife Ashley are the owners of Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar, which opened last fall in Smyrna. Ezechiel (known as "Zeke") is a first-generation Haitian-American, and says he created the menu as a way to introduce diners to Haitian flavors by using them in dishes familiar to local audiences. For example, you’ll find nachos as a starter on the menu, but instead of tortilla chips the dish is built on a plate of fried plantains. Or you could order a burger topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomato … and covered in a Creole glaze! Entrées include the Rasta Pasta (with shrimp and jerk chicken), a fried red snapper, and oxtails. 

Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar is located at 4454 South Cobb Drive Southeast, Suite 101, in Smyrna. Its current hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For a full look at the menu, click here.

We spent the morning with Zeke, learning more about the family legacy that led him to owning a restaurant in Metro Atlanta and — of course — getting a taste of some of that food! Click the video player to check it out!

Actress Samantha Aucoin talks 'Astrid and Lilly Save the World's' big season finale

In 'Astrid and Lilly Save the World' two outcasts accidentally open a portal to a different dimension and must fight off the terrifying creatures that live there. Actress Samantha Aucoin plays Lilly, and she joins Good Day to talk about the show and the explosive season finale.

Actor Samantha Aucoin joins us to talk about SyFy's "Astrid & Lilly Save The World":

Atlanta Falcons holding auditions to join cheerleading squad

If you've ever wanted to cheer on the Atlanta Falcons, now's your chance. Auditions to join the squad are days away, and Coach Chato Hendrix joins Good Day to talk about what it takes to become an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader.

Atlanta Falcons hold cheerleading auditions:

Jordan Mailata on his big 'Masked Singer' unmasking

After a three-way showdown, the Thingamabob was unmasked as NFL Jordan Mailata on 'The Masked Singer.' He chats with Natalie Fultz with the big reveal and what it was like being on stage.

"Thingamabob" aka Jordan Mailata talks to Natalie Fultz about being eliminated from "The Masked Singer":

How to use your phone to reach your fitness goals

Our mobile devices are always with us, so why not use them to get healthy. Radio personality and fitness expert Maria More shares some ways your cellphone can help you stay on track for your fitness goals.

Maria Moore joins us from Majic 107.5 with more on using mobile devices to get healthy:

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Archer is a 3-year-old Rottweiler mix who is a good cuddle buddy and can listen to many commands.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: 