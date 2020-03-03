Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: March 3, 2020

Red Seal Craft Studio: From etching initials in glass to hand-knitting chenille blankets in just two hours, a Roswell DIY studio specializes in drawing out your creative side through a truly unique set of arts & crafts. The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Red Seal Craft Studio, owned & operated by Metro Atlanta entrepreneur and super-crafter Christy Jones.

A self-described Pinterest junkie, Jones says growing up with creative women (including her clothing designer grandmother and photographer mother) led her to Red Seal, which offers an eclectic mix of projects including jewelry-making, wood burning, glass etching, wood signs, and boho home décor. Several special events and workshop are offered weekly, as is open studio time. And what happens if your friend wants to make a blanket but you want to bead a bracelet? No problem not everybody has to work on the same project during open studio time.

Jones says most of the projects take an hour to an hour and a half to finish up – and since being creative can work up an appetite, guests are welcome to bring their own food, beer, and wine. The price of each project includes all necessary materials and supplies, and most fall in the $30 to $60 range. Click the video player to check out our morning at the Roswell hangout. Red Seal Craft Studio is located at 1140 Alpharetta Street, Suite 400, in Roswell. For more information and a calendar of events, click here.

Atlanta United Day of Service:

"Love Goals": Dwayne "MoneyBo" Bowe and his wife Theresa Bowe will appear on OWN Network's new show "Love Goals." "Love Goals" features five celebrity couples and a licensed therapist under one drama-filled roof. From Irwin Entertainment, the production company behind hit series "Celebrity Rehab," "Couples Therapy" and "Family Therapy," comes "Love Goals," in which renowned family and relationship therapist, Spirit, counsels five celebrity couples who are at crossroads in their relationships. Their challenges range from fame and power, infidelity and communication issues, as well as overcoming childhood trauma. Through an intense two-week therapy program that features both insight-oriented exercises and special guests, these famous couples will face their most challenging conflicts head on, as they strive to achieve their love goals.

Advertisement

Bowe who achieved major success with his career in the NFL retired in early 2019 to follow his dreams of focusing on his music and spend more time with his family. "Love Goals" which is set to debut March 7 at 9pm. Shortly after retirement, MoneyBo created 82 Entertainment, a record label that would house his love for music and eventually become the family business. Since his music debut, Bo has released hit songs like "Drip on Drip", "Part of The Plan" & current single "Onna Wave" which has seen 74K views on YouTube since its release. MoneyBo is currently married to philanthropist and luxury real estate tycoon Theresa Bowe.

The Hamiltones: Anthony Hamilton's former famed backup vocalists and Grammy-nominated viral sensations The Hamiltones emboldened their transition to the forefront with their lauded debut project Watch The Ton3s in June of last year. Making major strides in 2019 with a well-received EP, and a debut late night TV performance, The Hamiltones continue to build on their momentum today (2/14/2020) with the release of Watch The Ton3s (The B Side) EP. Now available on all DSPs via Young Vintage LLC/Ghetto All Stars/Common Cents Media Group, the new project is a six-track extension of the group's debut EP from 2019.