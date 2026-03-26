Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 26, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 26, 2026:

Space Explorers: The infinite exhibit at Pullman yards: This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took an exclusive first look at "Space Explorers: THE INFINITE," which opens to general audiences Friday, March 27th.

Laurie Schact gives Easter Basket Stuffers: Small, affordable gifts to fill kids’ Easter baskets, packed with tons of fun they'll enjoy on Easter Sunday and beyond. Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider shows some fun goodies.

NCAA Tournament by the numbers with Georgia Tech Professor Joel Sokol: Professor Sokol shows how simple game data, not flashy metrics or mascot matchups, can reliably forecast who survives the madness.

AI is changing the college admissions process, especially as more students use it to write essays" One part of the process that hasn’t changed is standardized tests; They still show what students can do in real time. Some colleges are bringing back testing requirements, and with SAT and ACT dates coming up this spring, testing is back in the spotlight. David Blobaum, an expert in the entrance exam, the college admissions industry, and the National Test Prep Association has more details.

Gabriella Pomare gives tips on "nacho parenting" boundary or disconnect: As blended families navigate stepparent roles, "nacho parenting" encourages stepping back from discipline and authority. For more on this topic check out Gabriella's book "The Collaborative Co-Parent," here.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Kirby for adoption. To learn more, click here.