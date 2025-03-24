Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 24, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  March 24, 2025 11:07am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

National Cheesesteak day at Philly G Steaks Plus

When you think of a juicy Philly cheesesteak, you may not think of brunch, but you'd be missing out. To celebrate their first anniversary, East Lake's Philly G Steaks Plus just unveiled a new brunch item that's a twist on an old favorite.

ATLANTA - Celebrating National Cheesesteak Day at Philly G Steaks Plus: Here’s some news to make your Monday brighter: today happens to be National Cheesesteak Day! And here at Good Day Atlanta, we couldn’t let this delicious holiday pass us by without a visit to one of Metro Atlanta’s newest Philly-inspired eaters. 

Tre Vele's chicken parm competition

In honor of March Madness, the chefs at Italian restaurant Tre Vele are having their own competition where diners can pick which variation of chicken parm gets a permanent spot on the menu. Chef Ian Winslade stopped by the Good Day kitchen to show off the finalists.

Pick your favorite chicken parmesan dish for Tre Vele's menu: Tre Vele can’t decide which of their four chicken parmesan dishes to put on the menu, so they want you to decide for them. Beginning March 19, and every Wednesday until April 2, guests can try two of the four variations of the breaded chicken/tomato sauce/and cheese dish and vote to advance it. On Saturday, April 19, aka National Chicken Parmesan Day, the winning dish will be added to the menu.

Entertainment news update with DeAsia Robinson

actor Channing Tatum says he's going to avoid certain roles that require him to gain weight, and Swizz Beats and Alicia Keyes say they've never had an argument in their marriage. The Neighborhood Talk's DeAsia Robinson joined Natalie McCann to talk about these stories and more.

DeAsia Robinson gives the latest in entertainment headlines: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys keep the peace in their marriage by never arguing with each other and Channing Tatum vows to never do fat roles again. DeAsia has the details. .

Meet Savannah: Our Pet of the Day

Savannah is one of the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia's longest-staying residents and is ready to find her forever home.

Good Day AtlantaSeen on TV