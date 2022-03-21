Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 21, 2022

Former baseball pro trades the diamond for "box:"

Take a quick glance inside Marietta’s RockBox Fitness, and you might think you’re peeking into a hot new nightclub. But the neon lights and booming beats are actually helping people get in the best shape of their lives — under the watchful eye of a guy who knows a thing or two about the importance of physical fitness.

This morning, we burned some calories (and took a few very long water breaks!) at RockBox Fitness, which recently opened at 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. The new location is part of a chain of RockBox Fitness facilities across the country, all specializing in what founders call dynamic boxing and kickboxing classes.

Instructors say classes are 50 minutes each and use both boxing and kickboxing moves to provide a full-body workout; they also change the classes every day, in an effort to challenge the body and eliminate that dreaded workout boredom!

And by the way, the Marietta facility is co-owned by DJ Mitchell, a former pitcher for the Clemson Tigers who was drafted by the New York Yankees back in 2008 and played several seasons of pro baseball. So, if anyone knows how to "coach" people to their personal best, it might just be him!

For more information on RockBox Fitness, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside the fitness facility, working up a sweat with D.J. Mitchell!

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest on the Covid-19 Virus: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory School of Medicine or his Instagram Q&A follow him @neilwinawer.

Comedian Leanne Morgan talks about her upcoming show at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center: With her Southern Charm from Tennessee, comedian Leanne Morgan is bringing laughs to Atlanta. From motherhood to turning 50, she shows you are never too old to start "Act Two" and be a huge success. Her "Big Panty Tour" is sure to make you fold over in stitches. For more information on Leanne Morgan click here.

"9-1-1's" Oliver Stark talks the mid-season premiere on Fox: The show picks up, like always, with action-packed emergencies. The 118 will see some significant changes though. Eddie, isn't working at 118 anymore, but he's still pretty close. We may get to see some characters returning as well. Oliver, who plays Buck on the show, tells us what it's like being on the show, and how sometimes it's still a little tricky speaking in an American accent. You can follow him on Instagram @OliverStarkk. "9-1-1" airs tonight at 8 on Fox. Catch up with the show here.

Radio host Amani Sams talks the latest in entertainment news: Kanye West is still making headlines. This time, it's being reported that he is barred from performing at this year's Grammy Awards, due to concerning behavior on social media.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.