Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 2, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Actress Alexis Floyd shares her thoughts on 'Inventing Anna'

Netflix's new hit 'Inventing Anna' is based on the real-life story of a woman who posed as a German heiress in order to swindle Manhattan's social set. Alexis Floyd plays one of the friends 'Anna' met along the way and she talks about her time working on the series.

Lawyer reveals little known consumer secrets on viral TikToks

Erika Kullberg is helping consumers know their rights through her viral TikTok videos. She shares content using companies' terms and conditions agreements that can bring to light the fine print of everything from lowering bills to negotiating severance packages.

'MasterChef' winner Christine Ha raises awareness on vision disorder

Christine Ha was the first blind contestant and the winner of the third season of FOX's popular cooking competition 'MasterChef.' Now Christine Ha is sharing her story and announcing a new campaign to help others.

Radio personality Mo Quick dishes on new 'Wendy Williams Show' lawsuit

Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter is adding a new twist to the show's drama by suing for wrongful termination from the show in 2019. Radio personality Mo Quick shares the latest about the lawsuit.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Larry is a 2-year-old golden retriever mix who likes to play in the water and bask in the sun. A home with a fenced-in yard would be perfect since he can get distracted by other dogs or cars going by.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.