Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 18, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 18, 2026:

Halcyon Springs Events Alpharetta: The popular restaurant, retail, and residential development (at 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta) has a packed schedule of events celebrating the return of warmer weather.

Danielle Bedasse from the Atlanta Braves Foundation: The Atlanta Braves Foundation's annual report on the impact they’ve had throughout Braves Country each year. Danielle Bedasse, the head foundation and community affairs, to come out and talk about all the ways they’re building community through baseball. We can pull together some of the high-level stats and photos/video footage to help really bring this to life.

The Points Guy Newsletter Managing Editor talks TSA lines and travel guidance: Becky Blaine with the Points Guy joined us to talk about ways to relieve that stress, as spring break travel takes flight. For more information on The Points Guy, click here.

The limited wing flavor from Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux: The sports bar is launching a new Peach Heat sauce in time for March Madness. Walk-On’s is the epicenter of March Madness fandom with the launch of Slam Dunk Madness, featuring a menu packed with dunkable, shareable favorites – including their exclusive, new Peach Heat wing sauce flavor.

MiAsia Symone has the latest in entertainment headlines: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted for the first time in public since someone shot at their home, and Zendaya addresses marriage rumors.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Miles for adoption. For more information on adoption, click here.