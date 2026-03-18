Spring is in full bloom at Forsyth County’s Halcyon

The Brief Popular restaurant, retail, and residential development Halcyon has a packed schedule of events celebrating the arrival of spring. "Spring Un-Leashed: Pawsome Family Fun!" is happening Saturday, March 21st on the Village Green, and will feature vendors specializing in dog-themed products and services, pup-appropriate treats, and live music. The Spring Artisan Market on the Village Green is scheduled for Saturday, March 28th, and will feature a lineup of vendors curated by Makers + Markets ATL.



We’re still two days away from the official start of spring — but the new season is already in full bloom around Forsyth County’s Halcyon.

The popular restaurant, retail, and residential development (at 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta) has a packed schedule of events celebrating the return of warmer weather — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours there getting an exclusive preview of the action!

First up is this Saturday’s "Spring Un-Leashed: Pawsome Family Fun!" celebration. Happening from Noon to 3:00 p.m. on the Village Green, the event is aimed at four-legged guests and their humans, and will feature vendors specializing in dog-themed products and services, plenty of pup-appropriate treats, and live music. There will also be guided walks on the Big Creek Greenway leaving from the Halcyon Trailhead at 6265 Cortland Walk.

Then, next weekend, the fun continues with the Spring Artisan Market on the Village Green. From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the outdoor space will be filled with vendors selling handmade goods (the lineup is curated by Makers + Markets ATL). Organizers say it’s a great way to support local artisans — and to get shopping done for upcoming holidays including Mother’s Day and Father’s Day!

Of course, these are just two of the many events planned for Halcyon in March; for more information on upcoming events, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out at Halcyon!