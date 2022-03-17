Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 17, 2022

NASCAR stars prepare to race on Atlanta’s Motor Speedway’s repaved track:

History is being made this week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as the biggest names in NASCAR take their first laps on the venue’s repaved and reconfigured track. So, how will those racing superstars fare on the smooth new surface? We’re about to find out!

NASCAR weekend is back at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the Nalley Cars 250 and Fr8 208 doubleheader on Saturday and the return of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday. The action really begins on Friday, as drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series hit the track for afternoon practice; as always, $15 general admission tickets are available for practice, which is scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday’s doubleheader features drivers from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing in the Fr8 208, which is then immediately followed by the Nalley Cars 250, featuring drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Both races are included with the purchase of Saturday tickets, which range from $35 to $45 and a free for children ages 12 and under.

Finally, the weekend’s marquee event: the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which is slated to start at 3 p.m. on Sunday (and will also be televised right here on FOX 5!). The winner of the race will follow in the footsteps (or, should we say, the tire tracks…) of Kevin Harvick, who drove his way to Victory Lane in 2020, and Ryan Blaney, who won last year’s race.

Of course, racing isn’t the only action happening at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend; there’s a full lineup of entertainment and fan activities to keep visitors busy. For a look at the weekend activities and for ticket information, click here. And click the video player for a look at our morning in Hampton, getting a look at the "new" Atlanta Motor Speedway!

Mina Starsiack Hawk joins us from HGTV "Good Bones" to talk about the Atlanta Home Show: Springtime seems to bring out the DIY expert in everyone, eager to upgrade their homes. When the Atlanta Home Show returns to Cobb Galleria this weekend, homeowners will be able to find some great home improvement ideas. This year the special guest is Mina Starsiak Hawk of HGTV's "Good Bones." For more information click here.

Jon Taffer talks news season of "Bar Rescue": Veteran nightlife expert Jon Taffer is officially back touring the country as he utilizes 30 plus years of experience in the restaurant, bar and nightclub business to help give failing establishments one last chance at success. Taffer also has a restaurant, Taffer's Tavern, in Alpharetta. Click here for more information on "Bar Rescue."

Harlem Globetrotters in Atlanta: For nearly 100 years, their basketball skills have never ceased to amaze. The Harlem Gobetrotters are headed to Atlanta, bringing their unique brand of entertainment and athleticism. Scooter Christensen joins us with more on the "Spread Game" tour. For more information click here.

Chef and lifestyle expert Bren Herrera joins us with three culinary trends in 2022 you will benefit from: For more information on Bren Herrera or her show "Culture Kitchen" on CLEOTV click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.