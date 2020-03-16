Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 16, 2020

“Prodigal Son” stars visit Atlanta for SCAD aTVfest: Click here for more details.

Coronavirus and your investments: Investment advisor and founder of the Lloyd Group Mark Lloyd stops by to talk about "What should investors do now?" For more information on The Lloyd Group click here.

The Children's Museum of Atlanta starts a virtual program for kids who are home due to school closures because of the Coronavirus pandemic: The Children's Museum of Atlanta is closed but they are offering a digital platform for kids to have fun and get creative at home. The museum's director of events and education, Karen Kelly, along with the museum's community project coordinator, Monica English stop by Good Day Atlanta with more on the virtual program now being offered at the Children's Museum of Atlanta and some DIY art projects for kids to try at home. For more information on the Children's Museum of Atlanta click here.

Skype New NFL policy eliminates suspension for smoking marijuana: 101.1 The Beat Nashville's Mani Millss spoke with Paul via skype to discuss the NFL's latest update on marijuana testing. The National Football League will put a stop to suspending players for testing positive on marijuana tests as one of the major points on the league’s recent Collective Bargaining Agreement. Some folks aren't quite sure how much of a win this is for the players, mainly because they could still potentially be fined. Click the video to hear Paul and Mani's thoughts on the new rules.