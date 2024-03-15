Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 15, 2024

Tossed out Treasures:

You didn’t really think we’d go a year without shopping at Tossed Out Treasures, did you?

Longtime Good Day Atlanta viewers know that the annual fundraiser is one of our favorite events — both because of its mission of supporting the community, and for the great deals to be found inside!

Tossed Out Treasures was created back in 1992 by The Sandy Springs Society, a women’s group which supports various nonprofit organizations throughout Sandy Springs. During the three-day event, the Society sells off gently-used upscale items — all of which have been donated — and then gives the proceeds to community organizations.

So, what kind of items are we talking about? For starters, there are designer clothes, luxury accessories and jewelry, furniture and antiques, books and electronics, and tons of toys for kids. We can tell you from experience: most of the inventory is gone at the end of the weekend. But if anything is left over, the Society donates it to local charities.

The sale’s location changes just about every year, so here’s the important part: this year’s Tossed Out Treasures is happening at 5920 Roswell Road, Suite C203, in Sandy Springs. The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. For more information on Tossed Out Treasures and The Sandy Springs Society, click here.

Atlanta Falcons Cheer Program: The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders are hosting three hybrid prep classes in a series that teaches NFL dance style, choreography, and audition tips and tricks leading up to the 2024 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders Auditions. The next one will be held on March 17 at Piedmont Atlanta Fitness Center. All prep classes are open to the public (18+), so if there’s an opportunity to do it prior to the next one on March 17.

"Hot Rod" of the Harlem Globetrotters: Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour presented by Jersey Mike's Subs as they take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan fun! The Globetrotters come to State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 7.

Frank Ski on his foundation, new music and more: For 20 years, The Frank Ski Kids Foundation has been empowering children to explore the world, discover their passions, and build valuable life skills through unique educational adventures. For its 20th anniversary, The Frank Ski Kids Foundation is taking things to the next level with their 2024 Planet Green Science Expedition, offering 10 lucky winners a chance to join the foundation on an unforgettable all-expense paid trip from June 17 to 26 to study the effects of climate change on The Great Barrier Reef in Australia. The Frank Ski Celebrity Wine Tasting and Live Auction is on May 5, 2024.

Atlanta United president and CEO Garth Lagerwey: Atlanta United just won its home opener last Saturday, 4-1 against New England Revolution in front of a crowd of 67,727 - the third largest in the world that day and fifth largest in the world for the weekend. Get your tickets here.

Pike Nurseries gives a history lesson on the shamrock: Find a Pike Nursery location near you here.

Veda Howard shares one of her Wisdom Nuggets: Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard happens every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show, Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between.

